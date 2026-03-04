The Oklahoma City Thunder battle the New York Knicks in a key NBA matchup on Wednesday night. OKC is coming off an NBA championship last season. New York, meanwhile, is looking to make the postseason for the fourth consecutive season. The Thunder, who are the top seed in the Western Conference, have a plus-11.3 points differential this season. The Knicks, who are third in the East, are 23-8 on their home floor in 2025-26. Jalen Williams (hamstring) is out for OKC.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7 p.m. ET. OKC is a 4-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Knicks odds from. DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Knicks spread: Oklahoma City -4 at DraftKings Thunder vs. Knicks over/under: 221.5 points Thunder vs. Knicks money line: Oklahoma City -172 New York +144 Thunder vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 in select states.

Top Thunder vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (221.5). The Over has hit in six of the past seven head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Over has hit in four of their last five OKC games, and in four of the last eight New York games. The Thunder are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Knicks, meanwhile, are 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 29.1 points on average and be one of five Oklahoma City players to score 9.1 or more points. The Knicks' Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, is projected to score 24.8 points as five New York players score 10.7 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 229 points.

How to make Knicks vs. Thunder picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.