A potential Western Conference playoff preview takes place on Sunday as the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Wolves (41-26) ended a three-game losing streak with a Friday win over Golden State, 127-117. OKC (52-15) is riding a seven-game win streak, most recently knocking off Boston on Thursday by a 104-102 score. Jalen Williams (hamstring) is out for OKC, while Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is questionable.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder defeated the Wolves in five games in last year's postseason, but Minnesota has won two of three this season. The latest Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have OKC as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread: Thunder -8.5 at DraftKings Thunder vs. Timberwolves over/under: 226.5 points Thunder vs. Timberwolves money line: Thunder -347, Timberwolves +274 Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Timberwolves streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Timberwolves vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Wolves, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (226.5). This game takes place in Oklahoma City, which is important to note as Minnesota has heavily leaned over when traveling. The Wolves have seen the Over go 21-12 (63%) in road contests this season, while OKC has seen the Over hit in 53% of its overall games in 2025-26.

The Over is 3-2 for the Thunder's last five home games, while the total has been eclipsed in each of Minnesota's last two matchups overall. While Oklahoma City is projected to have the game's leading scorer, Minnesota is forecasted to have twice as many players in double-digits (six) than the Thunder (three). The Over is reached in 62.4% of simulations, per 10,000 simulations, as the total is surpassed in an A-rated projection.

How to make Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Wolves vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.