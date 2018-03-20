Thunder vs. Celtics odds: NBA picks from red-hot expert on 12-3 run

The Celtics host the surging Thunder in a marquee NBA showdown Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder are favored by four points on the road. The over/under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 208.5.

Before picking a side in a matchup of conference contenders looking to gain momentum for the stretch run,

Thompson is an award-winning editor and journalist with nearly 20 years of experience covering pro and college sports. He is also on a hot streak in the NBA, cashing in on 12 of his past 15 picks.

Thompson has taken into account the makeshift lineup the Celtics will be throwing out there for Tuesday's game.

Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are all listed as out with various ailments. The last time these two teams met, those three combined for 56 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists in a win at OKC. That's a lot of production to replace.

But the Celtics (47-23) have found ways to win without their do-everything catalyst in Irving, going 6-5 when he doesn't play. They're also a perfect 5-0 against the spread as a home underdog, with straight-up wins over the Blazers, Warriors and Raptors. Irving missed two of those games and Boston beat the NBA's elite anyway.

Oklahoma City (43-29), however, is finally finding the form that was expected when it was labeled a preseason Western Conference contender. The Thunder have won six straight, including a 132-125 victory at Toronto on Sunday. Steven Adams went off for 25 points in 32 minutes and Russell Westbrook secured his fifth straight triple-double against the Raptors.

Thompson has evaluated all of these circumstances and locked in his against-the-spread pick.

So what side do you need to be all over in Oklahoma City-Boston?