Thunder vs. Celtics odds: NBA picks from red-hot expert on 12-3 run
Adam Thompson has his finger on the pulse of the NBA and just locked in a play for Tuesday
The Celtics host the surging Thunder in a marquee NBA showdown Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder are favored by four points on the road. The over/under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 208.5.
Before picking a side in a matchup of conference contenders looking to gain momentum for the stretch run, you need to see what SportsLine's Adam Thompson has to say.
Thompson is an award-winning editor and journalist with nearly 20 years of experience covering pro and college sports. He is also on a hot streak in the NBA, cashing in on 12 of his past 15 picks. Anybody following him is building a sizable profit. Now, he has studied the matchups and analyzed the trends for this NBA showdown and locked in his pick. You can see it only over at SportsLine.
Thompson has taken into account the makeshift lineup the Celtics will be throwing out there for Tuesday's game.
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are all listed as out with various ailments. The last time these two teams met, those three combined for 56 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists in a win at OKC. That's a lot of production to replace.
But the Celtics (47-23) have found ways to win without their do-everything catalyst in Irving, going 6-5 when he doesn't play. They're also a perfect 5-0 against the spread as a home underdog, with straight-up wins over the Blazers, Warriors and Raptors. Irving missed two of those games and Boston beat the NBA's elite anyway.
Oklahoma City (43-29), however, is finally finding the form that was expected when it was labeled a preseason Western Conference contender. The Thunder have won six straight, including a 132-125 victory at Toronto on Sunday. Steven Adams went off for 25 points in 32 minutes and Russell Westbrook secured his fifth straight triple-double against the Raptors.
Thompson has evaluated all of these circumstances and locked in his against-the-spread pick. He knows there's a huge opportunity in this line and he has already jumped all over one side.
So what side do you need to be all over in Oklahoma City-Boston? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Thunder-Celtics you should back, and what huge opportunity in the line exists, all from a proven NBA expert on a blazing 12-3 hoops run.
-
Raptors' Lowry will do whatever it takes
The four-time All-Star has his eye on playoff success and doesn't mind rubbing people the wrong...
-
LaVar Ball flips on LiAngelo for tattoos
Forced to show off his new tattoos in Lithuania, the 19-year-old Ball feels the wrath of L...
-
Green fined $25K for role in Paul fight
Luckily for Gerald Green, his teammate Chris Paul offered to pay the hefty fine
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, news
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
-
Smart confident he'll return in playoffs
Smart, rehabbing his thumb after surgery, is 'real excited and eager to get back out there...
-
How to watch Rockets vs. Blazers
The Blazers face their toughest test yet as they try to extend their win streak vs. the NBA's...