Thunder vs. Nuggets odds: Picks from red-hot expert on 16-3 NBA roll
Galin Dragiev has nailed 16 of his last 19 NBA picks and made a play for Nuggets-Thunder
Two of the Western Conference's hottest teams tangle Thursday as the Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a nationally televised game at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
The Thunder had their eight-game win streak snapped in Washington, while the Nuggets dropped a gut-wrenching 106-104 decision to the Spurs.
Oklahoma City opened as a 1.5-point favorite and now is laying 1. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen from an opening of 213.5 to 217.
Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. Dragiev has put together a blistering 16-3 run (84 percent) on his recent NBA point-spread picks.
Last week, when the 5.5-point-favored Nuggets hosted the Knicks, he noted the high altitude would be a problem for New York. The result: Denver ran the Knicks out of Pepsi Center with a dominating 130-118 win, easily covering the spread.
Now, he's locked in another strong point-spread pick for Thursday, and he's sharing it at SportsLine.
Dragiev knows that Denver's best chance to cover the spread -- or win outright -- will be to make Gary Harris a priority in the offense early on. Against the Spurs on Tuesday, the team's leading scorer injured his ankle; although the star guard is expected to play, the team will have to monitor his movement.
But Oklahoma City can cover the spread by feeding Paul George in the post and dishing the rock to Russell Westbrook on the perimeter. Over the last five games, the superstar duo is averaging a combined 58 points. That could make it tough for Denver to double either in half-court sets.
So what side of the Thunder-Nuggets do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Thunder-Nuggets, all from the expert on a stunning 16-3 NBA roll.
