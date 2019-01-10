Thunder vs. Spurs odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from proven computer model on 17-7 roll

The San Antonio Spurs have one of the best home records in the NBA, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the top road teams in the league. Something has to give when they meet on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET. These clubs haven't met this season, but split four contests last year, with each winning once on the other's home floor. Oklahoma City is a 1.5-point sportsbook favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds, up from an open of one. The over-under for total points scored is 224.5. Before you lock in your Thunder vs. Spurs picks and NBA predictions for Thursday, check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 13 of the 2018-19 NBA schedule with a sterling 146-103 record on all top-rated picks, returning nearly $3,000 to anybody following them. Moreover, it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated picks in Week 12, going a blistering 17-7. Anybody following it is way, way up.

Now, it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Thunder vs. Spurs (stream live on fuboTV). We can tell you it's leaning Under, but it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Thunder will be eager to break their mini-slump as they fought back from a double-figure deficit Tuesday against Minnesota, but came up on the short end in a 119-117 loss. Oklahoma City is tied with Utah for the Western Conference lead with 12 road wins, as only the Pacers (13) and Raptors (14) have more.

Long known for their explosive offense, the Thunder have turned the tables this year and are countering their balanced attack with a defense that is in the top 10 in most major categories. In fact, their scoring defense (106.1 points per game) is a clip better than San Antonio (108.3), which led the NBA in that category last season. Russell Westbrook leads the league with 10.3 assists, while leading scorer Paul George (26.8 points) is No. 7 in the league.

But just because Oklahoma City can play defense doesn't mean it'll cover the Thunder vs. Spurs spread Thursday.

Amid the departures of Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard, along with the retirement of Manu Ginobili, the Spurs no longer have any ties on their current roster to their dynastic club that was a perennial title contender. But in short order they have returned to their winning ways behind a roster stacked with role players who consistently perform to their strengths. San Antonio is one of the most efficient teams in the NBA, as it ranks No. 5 in the league with an offensive rating of 113.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Spurs have covered the spread in 16 of their 17 home victories this season. History also is on their side in these spots, as they are 7-1 straight-up and against the spread in their last eight as a home underdog. Moreover, the home team has covered six of the last eight meetings in this rivalry.

Who wins Thunder vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread can you bank on nearly 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over Thursday, all from the model that's up nearly $3,000 on NBA picks this season.