Timberwolves vs. Knicks odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 52-37 run

The Timberwolves try to keep their fading playoff hopes alive when they host the Knicks on Sunday night. It's an 8 p.m. ET tip-off from the Target Center. Minnesota (31-35) sits six games behind San Antonio for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot after beating the Wizards 135-130 in overtime on Saturday. Meanwhile, New York (13-53) has lost five straight after Saturday's 102-94 defeat against Sacramento and owns the NBA's worst record.

The model knows the Timberwolves are a sterling 22-10 at home and have handled the Knicks three straight times. On Feb. 22 at Madison Square Garden, Minnesota rolled to a 115-104 win, easily covering a four-point spread. Six Timberwolves scored in double-figures and the team made 11-of-24 three-pointers.

Star center Karl-Anthony Towns hurt his knee Saturday against the Wizards, and his status is uncertain for Sunday. It's worth nothing, however, that Towns wasn't available for the last Knicks vs. Timberwolves matchup either and it didn't faze Minnesota.

But just because the T-Wolves are far more talented and playing at home doesn't mean they'll cover the Timberwolves vs. Knicks spread.

The model also knows that in its last seven games, New York has lost by more than 11 points just once. Newly-acquired point guard Dennis Smith Jr. continues to make big strides: He's averaging 17 points and 5.3 assists in his last three games.

Big man DeAndre Jordan, who posted 14 points and 15 rebounds Saturday versus Sacramento, could have a huge game if Towns is out. Moreover, the underdog is 9-4-1 against the spread in the last 14 Knicks vs. Timberwolves meetings.

