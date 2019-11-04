Trail Blazers vs. Warriors odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 4 predictions from advanced computer model

The Golden State Warriors will host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. Golden State is 1-5 overall and 0-4 at home, while Portland is 3-3 overall and 3-1 on the road. The teams have performed very differently against the spread this season: the Blazers are 4-1-1, while the Warriors are 1-4-1. Golden State has dominated this series at home, winning 15 of its last 16 matchups against the Blazers on its home court. Despite Golden State's dominance at home over the Blazers, Portland is favored by 11-points in the latest Warriors vs. Blazers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account how well Portland plays on the road. In fact, the Trail Blazers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games. Plus, the Blazers are averaging 113.8 points per game this season, the 11th best mark in the NBA.

Portland's offense is led by the dynamic duo of Lillard and CJ McCollum, who combine to average 51.6 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. In Portland's loss against the 76ers on Saturday, McCollum finished with 16 points and three rebounds, while Lillard added 33 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Blazers forward Rodney Hood also had a big night against Philadelphia, scoring 25 points in Saturday's 129-128 defeat.

Meanwhile, Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as the Warriors fell 93-87 to Charlotte. The Warriors have now lost three straight games thanks in large part to their porous defense. Golden State is giving up an average of 120.8 points per game, the fourth worst mark in the NBA.

However, the Warriors have had success against Portland in their most recent meetings. In fact, the Warriors are 3-0 in their last three meetings against the Trail Blazers.

