Tyler Herro comments on altercation with Bam Adebayo, eager to build 'something special' with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro acknowledged that the reported physical altercation between himself and former Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo in Las Vegas last week did happen, but told ESPN he just wants to "move on" and is ready to "come home." Herro is a Milwaukee native.

Herro was sent to the Bucks on June 22 as part of the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, ending his seven-season tenure with the Heat -- all of which were spent with Adebayo. In the trade's aftermath, comments attributed to Herro that questioned Adebayo's contract circulated on social media.

Both Herro and Adebyo were in Las Vegas last week. Herro was there with his AAU team, which was competing in a tournament, and Adebayo was there with the Heat for NBA Summer League. On Friday, Adebayo and the Heat arrived at Resorts World Hotel, where Herro's AAU team was practicing.

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro involved in physical altercation on Las Vegas practice court, per report Sam Cooper

Adebayo reportedly confronted Herro about the alleged comments, and Herro responded verbally. Then, Adebayo struck Herro. Here's more from ESPN:

Sources with knowledge of the encounter told ESPN that Adebayo struck Herro near his chin, although descriptions of the nature of the physical contact is in some dispute. Herro did not get knocked to the ground, according to sources with knowledge of the interaction, who added that he was restrained by others in the gym from responding physically.

In a statement last week, the Heat said they were "aware" of the incident but were "not commenting." Shams Charania reported Monday that "there is believed to be surveillance footage available to be reviewed," but there has been "no word on any investigation from the NBA." Charania added that Herro is not pursuing any legal action against Adebayo.

"Honestly, I'm just trying to move past all of it," Herro told ESPN. "I'm focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they've been doing."

Adebayo has not commented on the matter. Per ESPN, Herro and Adebayo had a good relationship during their time together in Miami, but had drifted apart.

Herro, the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2022, made his first All-Star appearance in 2025 and has averaged at least 20 points in each of the last five seasons. He has struggled on the defensive end, however, and was limited to a career-low 33 games last season due to an array of injuries, including an offseason ankle surgery.

He'll now join a Bucks team that is starting over after trading Antetokounmpo, a franchise icon. In addition to Herro, the Bucks acquired Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks and a pair of pick swaps from Miami, and added Brayden Burries (No. 10) and Nate Ament (No. 13) in this year's draft.

"I'm ready to come home and not prove everyone wrong, but just be able to represent the city and the state because I wanted to do that coming out of school as well," Herro said.