The Golden State Warriors will take on the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Chase Center. Golden State is 13-12 overall and 8-5 at home, while Orlando is 9-16 overall and 4-8 on the road.

Warriors vs. Magic spread: Warriors -8

Warriors vs. Magic over-under: 223 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors sailed past the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, 114-91. Stephen Curry scored 32 points. He made four 3-pointers for the 12th consecutive game, tying a career-best streak. Golden State has split its last four games. The Warriors scored 21 of the first 26 points of the second half.

Draymond Green totaled 11 assists, totaling 10 or more assists in the fourth straight game. He became just the second player since 1973-74, when starters were tracked, to hand out 10 or more assists for four or more consecutive games as a starting center. The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8, which is second in the league. James Wiseman (wrist) is out for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 106-97. Nikola Vucevic dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds. The Magic have lost six of their past seven games. Orlando trailed by as many as 17 points in the second quarter.

The Magic have only been able to knock down 42.9 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. They average 104.7 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league. Evan Fournier (back), Cole Anthony (shoulder), Michael Carter-Williams (foot) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) are listed as questionable for Thursday's game.

