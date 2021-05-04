The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 29-36 overall and 17-17 at home, while Golden State is 33-32 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Warriors have won six of the last eight meetings at New Orleans.

New Orleans is favored by two points in the latest Pelicans vs. Warriors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 235.

Pelicans vs. Warriors spread: Pelicans -2

Pelicans vs. Warriors over-under: 235 points

Pelicans vs. Warriors money line: New Orleans -130, Golden State +110

What you need to know about the Pelicans

in the first of consecutive games between the teams, the Pelicans took a 123-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday. Lonzo Ball finished with only seven points on 3-for-18 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. New Orleans is 2.5 games behind the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. The Pelicans failed in a bid to win a third consecutive game.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points on Monday. The Pelicans missed 20 of 25 3-point attempts. Steven Adams remained out on Monday because of a toe injury.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors occupy the eighth seed in the Western Conference. They will be aiming for a third straight win on Tuesday. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 41 points on Monday. He scored 21 points in the first half as the Warriors moved out to a 20-point lead.

Curry has six 40-point games in his last 15. Draymond Green triple-doubled on 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) will remain out on Tuesday.

