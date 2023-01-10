The Golden State Warriors (20-20) will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (20-21) in a Western Conference showdown on Tuesday night. Golden State is playing the final game of an eight-game homestand after losing to Detroit and Orlando. Phoenix is riding a six-game losing streak after falling to Cleveland in a 112-98 final on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 11 points in the latest Warriors vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 229.5.

Warriors vs. Suns spread: Warriors -11

Warriors vs. Suns over/under: 229.5 points

Warriors vs. Suns money line: Golden State -650, Phoenix +460

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has won three straight meetings between these teams dating back to last season after picking up 134-105 and 130-119 wins earlier this season. Golden State star Stephen Curry has missed the last 11 games due to a dislocated left shoulder, and he is questionable to play on Tuesday. He has not played since Dec. 14, so he will likely have a smaller workload than usual if he takes the court.

Klay Thompson has been dealing with a sore left knee that caused him to miss Saturday's game against Orlando, giving bettors another reason to stay away from Golden State. James Wiseman (ankle) and Jonathan Kuminga (foot) are listed as out for the Warriors. Phoenix has multiple players who have already been ruled out, but big man Deandre Ayton could play through an ankle sprain. The Suns have covered the spread in six of their last eight games played on a Tuesday.

Why the Warriors can cover

Phoenix has lost nine of its last 10 games, including six in a row, as it has been unable to overcome some key injuries. Leading scorer Devin Booker (groin) is expected to be sidelined until February, while Cameron Payne (foot), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Chris Paul (hip) are all going to miss this game as well. Those injuries leave Phoenix without four of their top six scorers, with Ayton potentially being a fifth if he sits out.

The Suns have failed to score 100 points in any of their last four games following their 14-point loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Golden State's roster is trending in the opposite direction, as Andrew Wiggins returned from a 15-game absence on Saturday and Andre Iguodala made his season debut. The Warriors have covered in 70% of home games this season, compared to Phoenix covering at just a 45% clip on the road.

How to make Warriors vs. Suns picks

