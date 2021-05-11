The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division clash Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is 36-33 overall and 22-11 at home, while the Suns are 48-20 overall and 22-11 on the road. Phoenix currently sits at the No. 2 seed in the West while the Warriors are the No. 8 seed and have clinched a play-in spot.

Phoenix is favored by five points in the latest Warriors vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230.

Warriors vs. Suns spread: Warriors +5

Warriors vs. Suns over-under: 232 points

Warriors vs. Suns money line: Suns -200, Warriors +175

What you need to know about the Warriors



It was a close one, but on Monday Golden State sidestepped the Utah Jazz for a 119-116 victory. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who had 36 points and six assists. Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 20 points as the Warriors clinched one of the four play-in spots in the Western Conference.

Curry leads not only the Warriors, but the entire NBA with 31.9 points per game and 327 made 3-pointers. Draymond Green is having another stat-stuffing season as he leads Golden State in assists (8.8 per game), rebounds (7.0 per game) and steals (1.6 per game). The Warriors have won three straight games and a win tonight would tie for their longest winning streak of the season.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday by a decisive 123-110 margin. Phoenix was down 98-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Cameron Payne, who had 24 points, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 15 points.

Phoenix is incredibly balanced on both ends of the court as it ranks seventh in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating. The backcourt of Devin Booker (25.5 points per game) and Chris Paul (8.9 assists per game) leads the team on the offensive end while 2019 Rookie of the Year, DeAndre Ayton (14.5 rebounds per game, 1.2 blocks per game) leads on the defensive end. Phoenix also has great depth as eight different players average at least 8.0 points per game.

