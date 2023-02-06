The Golden State Warriors (27-26) will try to build on their win over Dallas when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-27) on Monday night. Golden State is in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, sitting a half-game back of Minnesota and Dallas. Oklahoma City is coming off one of its best performances of the season, cruising to a 153-121 win against Houston on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.

Warriors vs. Thunder spread: Warriors -3.5

Warriors vs. Thunder over/under: 234 points

Warriors vs. Thunder money line: Golden State -170, Oklahoma City +143

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is going to be without star guard Steph Curry (leg) on Monday night, but it was able to put together a winning record during Curry's 11-game absence earlier this season. The Warriors are coming off a 119-113 win against Dallas on Saturday, as power forward Draymond Green scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had nine assists. JaMychal Green (14), Donte DiVincenzo (13) and Jonathan Kuminga (13) each scored in double figures off the bench.

The Warriors already picked up a win over Oklahoma City in the last week, beating the Thunder in a 128-120 final last Monday. They had four starters score in double figures in that game, including Klay Thompson's 28 points on 10 of 21 shooting. Golden State has won seven straight games in this series, covering the spread at a 7-1-1 clip in the last nine meetings between these teams.

Why the Thunder can cover

Golden State is going to miss Curry on Monday, as he led the team with 38 points on 12 of 20 shooting against Oklahoma City last week. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out 12 assists in that game. Curry had 21 points against Dallas on Saturday, helping the Warriors take a 98-78 lead, but they were outscored 35-21 in the final 14 minutes without their leader on the court.

Oklahoma City is coming off a dominant performance, blowing out Houston by scoring 153 points in a 32-point win. Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points, reaching the 30-point mark for the sixth time in his last seven games. The Thunder have been one of the best teams to back in recent weeks, covering the spread in 11 of their last 14 contests.

