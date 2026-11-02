Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been a revelation to open his NBA career. Through his first seven games, he's putting up historic numbers, and he somehow keeps one-upping himself. On Sunday, he played his best game yet: 37 points on 85% true shooting. He made six of his 11 3-pointers and added six assists. He was outrageously good, as he has been all season, save for the Lakers game last Friday in which he was properly hazed by Luka Dončić.

Other than that, it's been nothing but buckets for Lendeborg, who, given how easily all this has seemingly come for him, perhaps got a little ahead of himself by chasing the 40-point round number on Sunday with a couple of, shall we say, questionable shots at the end.

Steve Kerr saw it, and with 2:14 to play, he benched his rookie as the Clippers were starting to make a desperate run, cutting a 21-point Warriors lead to eight over a two-minute span during which Lendeborg missed three 3-pointers, two of which were total chuck jobs.

"He would've had 40 if we had just kept playing [normally]," Kerr said after the game. "The NBA game these days can change like that. We all know that. Almost every night, there's a 25-point lead that is overcome.

"The game changed when all the guys on the bench were yelling at Yax to get 40. He launched three kind of bad shots. A lesson is, if you just keep playing, then you stay in rhythm, you stay in flow, the ball moves, and then the game becomes much easier. I think that's the lesson for him and for our team.

"But everybody loves Yax. Everybody wanted him to get 40. They were urging him to shoot from the bench, and It got us out of rhythm a little bit."

As soon as Lendeborg went to the bench and the Warriors got back to business, De'Antony Melton, who was a stud all night, buried back-to-back 3s to put the game back on ice. It was a great night for the Warriors, who've won four straight after opening 0-3, and for Lendeborg, who continues to be a total open book who is more than willing to admit to his mistakes and vow not to repeat them, as he did after the Lakers debacle when he took full accountability for "wetting the bed."

"I've never been a stat chaser in my life," Yaxel said after he was benched on Sunday. "So, I mean, just falling into peer pressure like I did just now was pretty much bad on my part. Especially just, I'm a guy that loves, like, ethical hoops. I'm a guy that loves efficient basketball, and I didn't do that for the last two to three minutes. So, it's kind of, like, bad on my part. Next time I definitely won't do that again. If it comes to me, it does. If I don't get it, then I wasn't meant to get it that day. So, I'm gonna be way better next time."

Lendeborg elaborated on the peer pressure aspect of the chase, which, frankly, anyone can understand. You're a rookie and you're going off and your teammates are all cheering you on to keep shooting. The game, you think, is in the bag. Any player in that situation would've let a few more shots go.

"De'Anthony Melton went up to me and said, 'Hey, man you need to get 40. You're three points away,'" Lendeborg said. "And I'm like, 'Nah, It's all good.' He just peer pressured me into doing it. ... He said he's gonna give me the ball, and he literally was holding it just to give me the ball. I'm like, all right, fine, I'll shoot it,' and I missed. I tried to tell him 'no, no, no,' and now Will [Richards] came over [to me saying], 'you gotta do it, you gotta do it.'

"So everybody was just egging me on and I kind of just fell into it. But I know next time I'm just going to play in the flow of the game, because [the Clippers] came down and made like four threes in a row and we almost lost the game because of that. So next time I'm never doing that again."