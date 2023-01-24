New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is healing "as expected" and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Pelicans said Tuesday. Williamson, dealing with a right hamstring strain, has been out since Jan. 4 after getting off to an incredible start this season. Durability has been a concern for Williamson throughout his career, and he missed all of last season due to injury, but this season he has regained his position as one of the NBA's best players.

Williamson averaged 26 points in his first 29 games while shooting above 60 percent from the floor and dishing out a career-high 4.6 assists per game. His fit with the team New Orleans built in his absence was so strong that at one point, the Pelicans ascended to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference when he was healthy. They currently sit at No. 4, though they are only a game-and-a-half behind No. 3 Sacramento.

The Pelicans kept their heads above water without Williamson at first, winning three of his first six missed games as well as five of the six games he missed earlier in the season. However, injuries are beginning to take their toll. Brandon Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 28 due to a right toe contusion, and New Orleans has now lost its past four games.

The Pelicans have practically never had their full roster on the floor at the same time. Williamson missed last season. Ingram has missed most of this season.

Both are out now, and neither has much experience next to C.J. McCollum, who was acquired less than a year ago. New Orleans has looked like a dangerous contender at full strength, but if they want to hold that position, they'll have to get healthy and develop some continuity before the playoffs arrive.