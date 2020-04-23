2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars trade into top five for Justin Herbert in Pete Prisco's final mock draft
The Jaguars don't have a franchise quarterback, so they should go get one today
Who lied to me this year?
It happens every year in the lead-up to the NFL Draft. Personnel people and general managers guard their secrets closely, which is why it can be tough to garner information for a mock draft.
This year, because of the coronavius lockdown, it's been even tougher.
"There isn't as much gossip this year," one team's general manager said. "It's much more buttoned-up."
Even so, I am ready for my final mock draft, the one that all those mock graders -- yes, it's a thing -- will hold me to this year. In this draft, I have two trades, one in the top 10.
I have the Jacksonville Jaguars trading up from No. 9 to No. 4 with the New York Giants to take Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. It would be a bold move for sure, and one that would cost them their second-round pick this year and another fourth, either this year or next. To be a great team, you have to land that franchise passer, and it would be worth the risk.
The other trade I have is the Denver Broncos moving from No. 15 to No. 13 to take Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs. I think he fits with what they want better than the other receivers in this draft, and there would be teams eyeing a potential trade up to get him.
Mocks are fun, right?
Or are they? Do we really stress over getting guys in the right spots? After all, it's lying season, and this year has been even tougher to gauge.
So eat this one alive after the first round is done.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
I love this pick. He will be a star. He has the makeup you want from a quarterback and can make all the throws, even if his arm isn't elite. The Bengals will be big-time winners with this kid.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
You can't let great pass rushers pass you by in a draft. The Redskins won't. Young would be a nice addition to Jack Del Rio's front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
There is a chance the Lions trade out of this spot, but I will keep the pick here for this mock. It will be a tough decision between Brown and Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah, but I will go with Brown.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 4
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Jaguars can't believe Gardner Minshew is the long-term answer. So why not make a big move to go up and get Herbert?
Round 1 - Pick 5
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
They miss on Herbert and pass on Tua Tagovailoa to take a top tackle prospect. Thomas will be a long-time starter with little risk.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
They pass on Tua Tagovailoa to take a tackle who can step in and fix the problem on the left side. He has all the tools if he stays in shape and keeps his weight down.
Round 1 - Pick 7
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
They decide to take Henderson rather than Okudah. There are a lot of personnel people who think Henderson is the best cover player in this draft. The Panthers have to get a corner.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
With Thomas and Becton gone, they have to decide between Wills and Wirfs, and I think Wills is the tougher of the two, which would fit this team better.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 9
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
This is something that has picked up steam in recent weeks with the Giants said to be high on Chaisson. They need edge help in the worst way, so taking him over a tackle here makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
They get a speedy player to add to their defense. He can play linebacker, safety or whatever. They will find a way to make it work.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
They would be shocked if he's here, but in this mock he is, so they'd take him in an instant. Their corner situation is a mess.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The fall of Tagovailoa will end here as the Raiders take him to compete with Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota. He could sit and get healthy for a year in this scenario.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
One of the things they lack in their offense is a big-time speed threat. Ruggs can fly, and Drew Lock will love his field-stretching ability. It's worth moving up to get him.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
They probably didn't think one of the tackles would fall to this spot, so it would be an easy pick. Wirfs played right tackle at Iowa, so now he steps in as the starter on the right side for Tom Brady.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
They move back two spots and add a draft pick and still land a big-time receiver. Lamb is great with the ball under his arm.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
This is a player who is loved much more by the NFL personnel people than the draft analysts. The Falcons need to fix that pass rush – even with Dante Fowler – and he can help do that.
Round 1 - Pick 17
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
They lost Byron Jones to the Dolphins in free agency, so why not take a smooth cover player to take over? Terrell will be an immediate starter for them.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
They pass on quarterback at No. 5 and come back to take Love here in this spot. He has a ton of upside and can learn from Ryan Fitzpatrick for a year.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
After getting Tua Tagovailoa with their first pick, they get his college receiver with the second first-round pick. They could also consider corner here.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
If he falls to this spot, the Jaguars would race the card up to the podium. He has the potential to be a lot like Chris Jones of the Chiefs.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
After getting Darius Slay in a trade, they need to use this pick on receiver. Jefferson would fit in perfectly with what they need, with the ability to play both inside and outside.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
They have to get help at corner and Fulton is a long, athletic player who could step in and start. We know Mike Zimmer loves to draft corners.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
They have to get linebackers who can run to the football. With Kyle Van Noy gone and Dont'a Hightower in the final year of his contract, taking Queen makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The middle of their defense needs a little help and Murray would be a nice addition next to Demario Davis. Their roster is impressive so they can go a variety of ways here.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
This might seem like a strange pick, but they could play Cleveland at tackle and move Riley Reiff inside to guard to get bigger and stronger. Cleveland needs to gain some weight, but he has the feet scouts love.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
He is one of the cleanest players in this draft. The Dolphins have Ted Karras for a season, but Ruiz can play guard next year and then move over in 2021. He will be a star center.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
They took DK Metcalf last year, so why not add another big-play receiver to go with him? Yes, they need offensive line help, but it's time to give Russell Wilson even more help outside to go with Tyler Lockett.
Round 1 - Pick 28
They have an aging Earl Thomas, but Chinn is a rare talent with size and speed to play the hybrid spot in their defense. They could also go linebacker here.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
They need help on the outside and this kid can cover and tackle. He would give them another cover player, which they need to try and catch the Chiefs in the AFC.
Round 1 - Pick 30
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
He can line up anywhere on the defensive line, which is an area that needs upgrading for the Packers. They have to be better against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
He has a shoulder injury, but is expected to be back healthy for the season. Johnson would be a surefire first-round pick if healthy, so I will put him in this spot, even with the shoulder situation.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
They need an athletic play-making linebacker on their defense. Brooks is a player scouts have raved about in recent weeks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Three-round mock: Herbert, Love fall
With the run on QBs and OTs as well as the early trades, several top-flight players fall to...
-
Sanchez breaks down QB prospects
The former first-round pick speaks with CBS Sports about this year's crop of signal-callers
-
Mock: Falcons, Broncos leap into top 10
It's draft week, which means mock draft season has almost come to a close
-
Seven-round mock: 18 trades, 255 picks
Projecting the entire 2020 draft, including four first-round trades and plenty of other action
-
Fromm headlines 10 underrated prospects
There's plenty of value to be had in the later rounds
-
Mock Draft: Miami goes tackle, then Love
This is it, the final mock draft ahead of the actual 2020 NFL Draft