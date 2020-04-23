2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars trade into top five for Justin Herbert in Pete Prisco's final mock draft

Who lied to me this year?

It happens every year in the lead-up to the NFL Draft. Personnel people and general managers guard their secrets closely, which is why it can be tough to garner information for a mock draft.

This year, because of the coronavius lockdown, it's been even tougher.

"There isn't as much gossip this year," one team's general manager said. "It's much more buttoned-up."

Even so, I am ready for my final mock draft, the one that all those mock graders -- yes, it's a thing -- will hold me to this year. In this draft, I have two trades, one in the top 10.

I have the Jacksonville Jaguars trading up from No. 9 to No. 4 with the New York Giants to take Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. It would be a bold move for sure, and one that would cost them their second-round pick this year and another fourth, either this year or next. To be a great team, you have to land that franchise passer, and it would be worth the risk.

The other trade I have is the Denver Broncos moving from No. 15 to No. 13 to take Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs. I think he fits with what they want better than the other receivers in this draft, and there would be teams eyeing a potential trade up to get him.

Mocks are fun, right?

Or are they? Do we really stress over getting guys in the right spots? After all, it's lying season, and this year has been even tougher to gauge.

So eat this one alive after the first round is done.