With sports gambling being legalized in many states across the country, the 2021 NFL Draft will feel a bit different. This could be the beginning of something special, as the NFL draft has the potential to become a bit of a gambling holiday -- like the Super Bowl. Sportsbooks have created plenty of lines for the occasion, as there are odds for which prospects will go No. 1 overall through No. 3 overall, and there are Over/Unders on draft positions for many players. Plenty of opportunities out there to make some money.

I'm sure everyone has missed betting on football, so have some fun with the draft this year. Below, we will list all of the player odds that William Hill Sportsbook has generated, and also take a look at some of my top plays you should consider. Let's go ahead and jump in.

NFL draft player props

First overall pick:

Trevor Lawrence -1000

Zach Wilson +2000

Justin Fields +3000

Penei Sewell +5000

Second overall pick:

Zach Wilson -3000

Justin Fields +1200

Trey Lance +4000

Trevor Lawrence +5000

Penei Sewell +5000

Third overall pick:

Justin Fields -125

Mac Jones +150

Trey Lance +225

Zach Wilson +2000

Kyle Pitts +5000

Penei Sewell draft position:

Over 5.5 (-190)

Under 5.5 (+155)

Ja'Marr Chase draft position:

Over 5.5 (-115)

Under 5.5 (-115)

Kyle Pitts draft position:

Over 5.5 (+100)

Under 5.5 (-130)

Trey Lance draft position:

Over 6.5 (+100)

Under 6.5 (-130)

Patrick Surtain II draft position:

Over 10.5 (+100)

Under 10.5 (-130)

Rashawn Slater draft position:

Over 10.5 (+130)

Under 10.5 (-160)

Micah Parsons draft position:

Over 11.5 (-140)

Under 11.5 (+110)

Jaylen Waddle draft position:

Over 11.5 (-125)

Under 11.5 (-105)

DeVonta Smith draft position:

Over 11.5 (-105)

Under 11.5 (-125)

Jaycee Horn draft position:

Over 13.5 (-110)

Under 13.5 (-120)

Najee Harris draft position:

Over 29.5 (-115)

Under 29.5 (-115)

First non-quarterback drafted:

Kyle Pitts +130

Penei Sewell +225

Ja'Marr Chase +225

Rashawn Slater +900

Patrick Surtain II +2000

Micah Parsons +2000

First wide receiver drafted:

Ja'Marr Chase -600

DeVonta Smith +600

Jaylen Waddle +700

Rashod Bateman +4000

First running back drafted:

Najee Harris -145

Travis Etienne +160

Javonte Williams +475

First offensive lineman drafted:

Penei Sewell -750

Rashawn Slater +280

Christian Darrisaw +2500

Alijah Vera-Tucker +4000

First defensive player drafted:

Patrick Surtain II +100

Micah Parsons +220

Kwity Paye +550

Jayce Horn +800

First defensive lineman drafted:

Kwity Paye -180

Jaelan Phillips +200

Christian Barmore +800

Gregory Rousseau +800

First linebacker drafted:

Micah Parsons -425

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +700

Azeez Ojulari +800

Jamin Davis +1000

First cornerback drafted:

Patrick Surtain II -325

Jaycee Horn +300

Caleb Farley +600

First safety drafted:

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard -380

Jevon Holland +350

Richie Grant +650

Five bets to consider

Penei Sewell draft position: Over 5.5 (-190)

Oregon's Sewell is one of the best players in this draft class, but that doesn't mean he will be one of the first players to hear his name called on draft night. We know the first three picks should be quarterbacks, and the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4 overall are a bit of a mystery right now. They could also take a quarterback, but there's a chance they could trade down with another quarterback-needy team. If they do stay at No. 4 and do not select a quarterback, odds are the selection would be Kyle Pitts. As for the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 overall, this is definitely a team that needs Sewell. Still, it might be too hard to resist pairing quarterback Joe Burrow with his former LSU teammate in wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. All four of our CBS NFL Draft writers have Sewell falling to No. 8 overall, where the Carolina Panthers reside.

Micah Parsons draft position: Over 11.5 (-140)

Parsons appears to be one of the best defensive players in this class, but his stock could be falling due to "character concerns." Whether or not those concerns are legitimate, just one of our four CBS NFL Draft writers has Parsons going before No. 12 overall. In my mock draft, I have the New England Patriots making a trade with the New York Giants to move up four spots. Then at No. 15, I have Joe Judge selecting Parsons.

Third overall pick: Justin Fields -125

I'm upset Mac Jones is no longer favored to go No. 3 overall, but I'm still going to put money on this. All that noise you have been hearing about Fields' falling draft stock? I think it was just that. Noise. Fields is the better athlete and I also think he's a better fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense. I think it's possible Fields could become even more of a favorite over the next week.

Jaylen Waddle draft position: Under 11.5 (-105)

I think we are getting good value here, as the Over on Waddle's draft position is -125. I know analysts, such as my colleague Ryan Wilson, who believe Waddle could be taken over his teammate and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. I'm not ready to go that far, but I do think a team could select him before No. 12 overall. He's an electric playmaker and will make an immediate impact at the next level.

First cornerback drafted: Jaycee Horn +300

This one is a bit of a flier, as most mocks have Patrick Surtain II being selected as the first cornerback. CBS NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso on the other hand has Horn going first in his mock draft at No. 10 overall to the Dallas Cowboys. Joe Horn's son was a big-time playmaker at South Carolina, and impressed in man coverage.