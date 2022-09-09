Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson could end up being one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. After flashing his immense potential while splitting time with Emory Jones last season, Richardson emphatically introduced himself as the Gators' full-time starter against then-No. 7 Utah in Week 1. He threw for 168 yards and ran for 106 more, including three rushing scores, to lead Florida past the Utes in a thrilling season-opening victory.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Richardson, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
Background
- Age: 21
- Year: Redshirt sophomore
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 232
- Hometown: Gainesville, Florida
- Fun fact: First Florida QB to rush for three TDs in a single game since Tim Tebow in 2008
247Sports profile
High school: Eastside (Gainesville, Florida)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9204)
- National: 204 | Dual-threat QB: 9 | Florida: 30
High school accolades: Elite 11 finalist
Check out Anthony Richardson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.
College stats
Passing
|Year
|Games
|Completion %
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|2022
|1
|70.8
|168
|0
|0
|2021
|8
|59.4
|529
|6
|5
|2020
|4
|50.0
|27
|1
|1
Rushing
|Year
|Games
|Attempts
|Yards
|Y/A
|TD
|2022
|1
|11
|106
|9.6
|3
|2021
|8
|51
|401
|7.9
|3
|2020
|4
|7
|61
|8.7
|0
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022 (vs. Utah): Davey O'Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week
- 2022 (vs. Utah): SEC Offensive Player of the Week
- 2021: All-SEC Freshman team
Notable statistics
- 2022 (vs. Utah): Became third QB in school history to pass for 150-plus yards and score three rushing touchdowns in the same game, joining Jesse Palmer and Tim Tebow
Initial scouting report
"Big and highly athletic arm talent specimen. Legitimately designed run game brilliance to his game. Scrambling is good, too. Reads field well for being a young QB but not an ultra-quick processor yet. When he's patient, he will move from read to read across the entire field. At times vacates the pocket too early when it's unnecessary. Somewhat raw prospect but has All-Pro upside." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso