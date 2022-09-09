Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson could end up being one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. After flashing his immense potential while splitting time with Emory Jones last season, Richardson emphatically introduced himself as the Gators' full-time starter against then-No. 7 Utah in Week 1. He threw for 168 yards and ran for 106 more, including three rushing scores, to lead Florida past the Utes in a thrilling season-opening victory.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Richardson, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 21

21 Year: Redshirt sophomore

Redshirt sophomore Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 232

: 232 Hometown : Gainesville, Florida

: Gainesville, Florida Fun fact: First Florida QB to rush for three TDs in a single game since Tim Tebow in 2008

High school: Eastside (Gainesville, Florida)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9204)

National: 204 | Dual-threat QB: 9 | Florida: 30

High school accolades: Elite 11 finalist

Check out Anthony Richardson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Passing

Year Games Completion % Yards TD INT 2022 1 70.8 168 0 0 2021 8 59.4 529 6 5 2020 4 50.0 27 1 1

Rushing

Year Games Attempts Yards Y/A TD 2022 1 11

106 9.6 3 2021 8 51 401 7.9 3 2020 4 7 61 8.7 0

College Accolades

Honors

2022 (vs. Utah): Davey O'Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week

2022 (vs. Utah): SEC Offensive Player of the Week

2021: All-SEC Freshman team

Notable statistics

2022 (vs. Utah): Became third QB in school history to pass for 150-plus yards and score three rushing touchdowns in the same game, joining Jesse Palmer and Tim Tebow

Initial scouting report

"Big and highly athletic arm talent specimen. Legitimately designed run game brilliance to his game. Scrambling is good, too. Reads field well for being a young QB but not an ultra-quick processor yet. When he's patient, he will move from read to read across the entire field. At times vacates the pocket too early when it's unnecessary. Somewhat raw prospect but has All-Pro upside." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso