|
|
|ATL
|SEA
Falcons-Seahawks Preview
SEATTLE (AP) Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith are living similar NFL lives these days.
Both have been cast off and discarded by other teams in the past. Both are currently with franchises in some mode of rebuild.
And both are trying to prove they are more than just stopgap options until the next opportunity arrives for either the Atlanta Falcons or Seattle Seahawks to draft a young quarterback with the tag of being the next face of the franchise.
An early examination of where each stands in that process arrives Sunday when the Seahawks host the Falcons.
And both Seattle coach Pete Carroll and Atlanta coach Arthur Smith believe the quarterbacks on the other side have each been devalued at times during their respective careers.
''I've always liked him. I've always liked his athleticism and his running ability,'' Carroll said of Mariota. ''He's always been able to do a little bit of everything well. He can even throw the ball too. He kind of got mired in a backup role. He looks like a starter to me.''
Mariota's started strong, even if the Falcons are 0-2 with a pair of close losses to New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams. Mariota threw for 215 yards and rushed for another 72 yards in the opener. In Week 2, the yards were less but he threw a pair of touchdowns.
The issue for Mariota has been turnovers. He lost a fumble in Week 1 and had two interceptions in the loss to the Rams.
''It's really all of us,'' Smith said. ''I know the quarterback is obviously going to get the attention, that's the nature of the job and the business. There's a lot of things we've seen improvement and there's things we've got to do better.''
Smith is the most accurate passer in the league through two weeks, completing 81% of his throws. But many of those throws are short and safe. Last week, concern about the pass rush from San Francisco led to a conservative game plan that had the Seahawks offense stuck in neutral.
Carroll said this week it's time to remove any restriction on how Smith and the offense operates.
''I give him a lot of credit, he's a very resilient player, he's playing really well right now and there's a lot to be said for that,'' Smith said. ''It doesn't go the way he probably envisioned when he got drafted and he comes back and keeps swinging. I've got so much respect for guys like that and he's been playing really solid football for the Seahawks.''
WEST COAST LIVING
The Falcons stayed on the West Coast following their loss in Los Angeles and spent the week practicing in Seattle at the University of Washington. Smith saw the extended road trip as a significant positive, especially in the early stages of the season.
The Falcons did something similar in 2016 playing at Denver and then spending the week in Seattle before playing the Seahawks.
''There's a lot of benefits especially early in the season. I think it's kind of where we're at, the timing couldn't be better if we use it the right way,'' Smith said. ''I'm thankful we're in an organization that allows you to do this and the way the schedule worked out.''
RUN AWAY
Seattle's offense was supposed to be carried by its run game and not by Smith's passing. So far, that run game has been missing. The Seahawks are last in the league in averaging a meager 56 yards per game rushing through the first two weeks. Last week against the 49ers, Seattle had just 36 yards rushing, just the sixth time in Carroll's tenure the Seahawks have been held to fewer than 40 yards rushing. The Seahawks had just 34 yards rushing in a loss at Washington last season.
LONDON CALLING
Rookie wide receiver Drake London has been Mariota's favorite option while showing why he was the No. 8 overall selection in this year's NFL draft. London, the former Southern California standout, has at least five catches for 70 or more yards in his first two games. The only NFL player to reach those standards in his first three NFL games was Houston's Andre Johnson in 2003.
London had eight catches for 83 yards and his first touchdown in last week's loss to the Rams.
LINEBACKER DEPTH
The Falcons are developing good depth at inside linebacker even with Deion Jones opening the season on injured reserve.
Rookie Troy Andersen showed his big-play potential with his blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by Lorenzo Carter last week.
Smith likes Mykal Carter, in his third season, as a starter beside veteran Rashaan Evans. Expect the Falcons to continue to find ways to utilize Andersen's speed on special teams and certain situations on defense.
''We'll continue to enhance his role,'' Smith said of Andersen before adding ''but that's no shot at anything Mykal Walker or Rashaan Evans have done. Troy is a good football player, and I think we're bringing him along the right way.''
Andersen (6-4, 235) was a second-round draft pick from Montana State, where he played linebacker, quarterback and running back.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:14
|7:46
|1st Downs
|9
|7
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|130
|135
|Total Plays
|15
|16
|Avg Gain
|8.7
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|42
|Rush Attempts
|6
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|102
|93
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|7-8
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|11.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-7
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-52
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|102
|PASS YDS
|93
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|130
|TOTAL YDS
|135
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|5/8
|108
|0
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|14
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|2
|7
|1
|6
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
9
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|4
|3
|63
|0
|28
|9
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
3
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
D. London 5 WR
0
FPTS
|D. London
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
4
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
9
FPTS
|G. Smith
|7/8
|93
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Penny 20 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Penny
|6
|37
|0
|14
|3
|
T. Homer 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|4
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|3
|2
|27
|0
|14
|4
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
8
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|1
|18
|1
|18
|8
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
N. Fant 87 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Fant
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
4
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|26.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 22 - ATL 23(0:11 - 1st) Y.Koo 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - ATL 23(0:19 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London. Penalty on ATL-D.London - Illegal Touch Pass - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ATL 17(0:23 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at SEA 23 for -6 yards (C.Bryant). Penalty on ATL-J.Matthews - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 7(0:31 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.London. PENALTY on ATL-D.Dalman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 7 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 11(1:09 - 1st) C.Patterson left guard to SEA 7 for 4 yards (J.Brooks - T.Woolen).
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 39(1:55 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep right to K.Pitts to SEA 11 for 28 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 39(2:02 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to D.London (M.Jackson).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(2:50 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep right to O.Zaccheaus to SEA 39 for 23 yards (T.Woolen) [P.Ford].
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 31(3:31 - 1st) T.Allgeier right guard to ATL 38 for 7 yards (A.Woods).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:12 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles right tackle to ATL 31 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - SEA 18(4:16 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep middle to W.Dissly for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 15(4:53 - 1st) R.Penny left tackle to ATL 18 for -3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+36 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 49(5:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep right to C.Parkinson pushed ob at ATL 15 for 36 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 45(6:00 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at SEA 49 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(6:32 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to SEA 45 for 5 yards (R.Evans - T.Graham).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 26(7:03 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 40 for 14 yards (J.Hawkins).
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 61 yards from ATL 35 to SEA 4. D.Dallas to SEA 26 for 22 yards (E.Harris; D.Marlowe).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 1(7:13 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to SEA 1 for no gain (C.Barton). Atlanta challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Mariota right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ATL 3(7:20 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts [Q.Jefferson]. PENALTY on SEA-M.Jackson - Defensive Holding - 2 yards - enforced at SEA 3 - No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 24(7:40 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts pushed ob at SEA 3 for 21 yards (J.Jones).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(8:23 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to A.Firkser to SEA 24 for 22 yards (M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(8:49 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 49 for 4 yards (J.Jones - P.Ford). PENALTY on SEA-B.Mone - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 49.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 31(9:30 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to ATL 45 for 14 yards (M.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(10:13 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 31 for 6 yards (J.Brooks - J.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(10:19 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to K.Pitts.
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SEA 14(10:23 - 1st) J.Myers 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SEA 14(10:27 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SEA 14(11:08 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to ATL 14 for no gain (R.Evans; T.Graham).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(11:28 - 1st) T.Homer right guard to ATL 14 for 7 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - SEA 34(11:33 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at ATL 21 for 13 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 32(12:13 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to ATL 34 for -2 yards (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(12:46 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker to ATL 32 for 3 yards (T.Andersen).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(13:24 - 1st) R.Penny right tackle to ATL 35 for 14 yards (C.Hayward).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 40(13:56 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to ATL 49 for 11 yards (R.Grant).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(14:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Penny left tackle to SEA 35 for 10 yards (J.Hawkins).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
JAC
LAC
13
0
2nd 9:15 CBS
-
ATL
SEA
10
10
1st 0:07 FOX
-
GB
TB
7
3
2nd 11:50 FOX
-
LAR
ARI
10
0
2nd 14:19 FOX
-
SF
DEN
0
045 O/U
+1.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DAL
NYG
0
039 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
PIT
CLE
17
29
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NE
37
26
Final FOX
-
BUF
MIA
19
21
Final CBS
-
CIN
NYJ
27
12
Final CBS
-
DET
MIN
24
28
Final FOX
-
HOU
CHI
20
23
Final CBS
-
KC
IND
17
20
Final CBS
-
LV
TEN
22
24
Final FOX
-
NO
CAR
14
22
Final FOX
-
PHI
WAS
24
8
Final FOX