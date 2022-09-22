|
|
|DAL
|NYG
Cowboys-Giants Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, -and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing.
The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last five years. The teams have played 10 times and Dallas has won nine.
This season has gotten off to an interesting start, though. Dallas has split two games and saw quarterback Dak Prescott undergo thumb surgery after the season opener. How long the star quarterback will be sidelined is uncertain, but Cooper Rush will be running the offense against the surprising Giants.
New York, which won four games last year, is halfway to that total after knocking off Tennessee and Carolina in Brian Daboll's first two games as coach. Beating Dallas in a nationally televised game would be another step toward respectability after five straight losing seasons.
''This is a divisional opponent and the quickest way to get into the postseason is to win divisional games,'' said receiver Sterling Shepard, the Giants' current longest tenured player. ''They are always huge games no matter what start you have.''
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said past results won't influence the present.
''Obviously, we're not the same as we were last year. They're not the same as they were last year,'' McCarthy said. ''We're both going to play a little differently. They're going to play a lot different with a new staff.''
McCarthy said he talked with his players about the last five years, but his focus was to remind them about the importance of winning in the division.
''This is an important game,'' he said. ''It's a division game. It's our first division game. It's `Monday Night Football.' They're 2-0. You look at all of those things, at the end of the day, this is going to come down to us playing to our playstyle, play to our discipline and we feel like we'll do what we need to do to win the game.''
PARSONS' PROWESS
Reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons leads the NFL with four sacks, two in each of the first two games.
Dallas' dynamic linebacker could join Kevin Greene (1998) and Mark Gastineau (1984) as the only players to start a season with three multi-sack games. He's leading a Dallas defense that held the offenses of Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow to a touchdown apiece in the first two games. It's the fewest TDs allowed by the Cowboys through two games since 1996.
''Micah wreaks havoc,'' McCarthy said. ''He's definitely a focal point for every one of our opponents. You could see that last year.''
BARKLEY BACK
The combination of a healthy Saquon Barkley and an improved offensive line has been the constant in the Giants' offense. Barkley leads the league with 236 yards rushing and his 282 yards from scrimmage is fifth-best overall.
The one problem for the line has been pass protection. Daniel Jones has been sacked eight times, losing one fumble on one of those. However, he has done a good job of protecting the ball, throwing one interception while hitting 71% of his passes for three TDs.
WHAT'S THE RUSH?
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones and his son, executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones, make frequent radio appearances during the week, and always get asked about the timeline for Prescott's return.
Stephen Jones said definitely not this week. Both said maybe Week 4 at home against Washington.
The swelling after surgery wasn't as bad as it could have been, which is why the Cowboys are talking a handful of weeks instead of as many as eight.
The bottom line is Rush will make multiple starts this year after filling in once last season when the star quarterback was out with a calf strain.
WINK WINK
When Daboll hired Wink Martindale as his defensive coordinator, the word was the former Ravens' coordinator was going to bring a blitz-heavy package to the Giants.
McCarthy said Giants have not blitzed as much as one would have expected.
''His numbers aren't real high right now, but his history, obviously, you have to always account into the history of the coordinator,'' McCarthy said of Martindale.
Last week, Martindale threw a curve at the Panthers after top defensive lineman Leonard Williams hurt his knee in the third quarter. He went the rest of the game using mostly two linemen mixed with linebackers and defensive backs.
What he has for Dallas remains to be seen
MAYBE ADDITION, MAYBE SUBTRACTION
Dallas receiver Michael Gallup could make his season debut coming off a torn ACL from January. McCarthy indicated Gallup might not be ready for a full load against the Giants, but situational roles is a possibility.
The Cowboys also are expecting a game-time decision for tight end Dalton Schultz, who sprained his right knee late against Cincinnati.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:47
|14:13
|1st Downs
|10
|9
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|207
|155
|Total Plays
|28
|34
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|53
|Rush Attempts
|14
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.0
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|81
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|1-55.0
|Return Yards
|24
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|81
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|207
|TOTAL YDS
|155
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Rush
|8/14
|81
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|6
|71
|0
|46
|7
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
5
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|8
|55
|0
|27
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Brown 85 WR
5
FPTS
|N. Brown
|3
|2
|33
|0
|19
|5
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|4
|2
|20
|0
|15
|4
|
S. Fehoko 81 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Fehoko
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Tolbert 18 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Tolbert
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 41 DB
|M. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
6
FPTS
|B. Maher
|2/3
|28
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|2
|39.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
6
FPTS
|D. Jones
|11/19
|110
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
7
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|7
|26
|0
|9
|7
|
D. Jones 8 QB
6
FPTS
|D. Jones
|4
|24
|0
|11
|6
|
R. James 80 WR
5
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|
M. Breida 31 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
7
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|2
|2
|34
|0
|21
|7
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|3
|3
|34
|0
|20
|6
|
R. James 80 WR
5
FPTS
|R. James
|4
|3
|20
|0
|14
|5
|
S. Shepard 3 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|4
|2
|16
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Sills 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Sills
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DE
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 51 LB
|A. Ojulari
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 59 ILB
|A. Calitro
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 99 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
3
FPTS
|G. Gano
|1/2
|42
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|1
|55.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
5
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - NYG 47(0:10 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to K.Golladay.
|+21 YD
3 & 23 - NYG 32(0:24 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to DAL 47 for 21 yards (L.Vander Esch; D.Wilson).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - NYG 42(0:35 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep right to K.Golladay to DAL 38 for 20 yards (M.Hooker) [D.Armstrong]. DAL-T.Diggs was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-S.Shepard - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NYG 42(0:42 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 45(1:15 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 42 for -3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 31(1:35 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to NYG 45 for 14 yards (J.Lewis).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 21(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to NYG 31 for 10 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(2:30 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 21 for 1 yard (C.Golston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 40(2:38 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-J.McQuaide - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 40(2:43 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb (K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 40(2:48 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 40(3:27 - 2nd) T.Pollard left end to NYG 40 for no gain (M.McFadden - J.Ward).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 43(4:05 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end pushed ob at NYG 40 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 48(4:34 - 2nd) E.Elliott left end to NYG 43 for 9 yards (F.Moreau - T.Crowder).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 48(4:42 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep left to C.Lamb.
|+27 YD
3 & 12 - DAL 21(5:10 - 2nd) E.Elliott left end to DAL 48 for 27 yards (O.Ximines - J.Love).
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - DAL 13(5:51 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to J.Ferguson to DAL 21 for 8 yards (J.Love - M.McFadden).
|Penalty
2 & 15 - DAL 18(6:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 18 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - DAL 28(6:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to DAL 38 for 10 yards (F.Moreau). PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 28 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23(7:23 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 28 for 5 yards (J.Ward; H.Mondeaux).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - NYG 22(7:33 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 55 yards to DAL 23 - Center-C.Kreiter - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NYG 22(7:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to R.James [M.Parsons].
|+8 YD
2 & 21 - NYG 14(8:03 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 22 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence).
|-2 YD
1 & 19 - NYG 16(8:44 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to NYG 14 for -2 yards (D.Fowler).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:09 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 28 for 3 yards (J.Lewis). PENALTY on NYG-D.Sills - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 26. Officially - a rush for 1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DAL 10(9:13 - 2nd) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DAL 10(9:17 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to N.Brown.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 14(9:58 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short right to J.Tolbert to NYG 10 for 4 yards (C.Flott).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 17(10:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard right guard to NYG 14 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(11:11 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to NYG 17 for 46 yards (A.Jackson; C.Flott).
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 52 yards from NYG 35 to DAL 13. K.Turpin to DAL 37 for 24 yards (F.Moreau).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYG 24(11:21 - 2nd) G.Gano 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 24(11:27 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard (D.Wilson).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 30(12:03 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to DAL 24 for 6 yards (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 29(12:39 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at DAL 30 for -1 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 32(13:17 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to DAL 29 for 3 yards (A.Brown).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 41(13:47 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to DAL 32 for 9 yards (A.Brown).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 48(14:18 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at DAL 41 for 11 yards (S.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 48(14:22 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to D.Sills [Q.Bohanna].
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 45(15:00 - 2nd) M.Breida right end to NYG 48 for 3 yards (M.Bell).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 42(0:09 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 45 for 3 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(0:32 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at NYG 42 for 6 yards (A.Brown).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 30(0:55 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills pushed ob at NYG 36 for 6 yards (A.Brown).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 28(1:43 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 30 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:09 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 28 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DAL 8(2:12 - 1st) B.Maher 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DAL 8(2:17 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to T.Pollard (J.Ward). Penalty on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - DAL 3(2:39 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 3 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 5(3:27 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to NYG 3 for 2 yards (J.Love - D.Lawrence).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 6(4:14 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 5 for 1 yard (K.Thibodeaux).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 20(4:53 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to N.Brown to NYG 6 for 14 yards (T.Crowder).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 22(5:18 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to NYG 20 for 2 yards (A.Ojulari; T.Crowder).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27(6:01 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to NYG 22 for 5 yards (A.Jackson).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(6:39 - 1st) C.Rush pass deep right to N.Brown to NYG 27 for 19 yards (X.McKinney).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 43(7:04 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 49 for 6 yards (X.McKinney). PENALTY on NYG-J.Ward - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(7:40 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 43 for 6 yards (N.Williams - J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - NYG 29(7:49 - 1st) G.Gano 47 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Armstrong) - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 29(7:55 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 29(7:59 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 29(8:04 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to K.Golladay (T.Diggs).
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 49(8:35 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger pushed ob at DAL 29 for 20 yards (D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(9:05 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to DAL 49 for 8 yards (J.Lewis) [D.Armstrong].
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 33(9:33 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 43 for 10 yards (D.Wilson).
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - NYG 20(10:04 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 33 for 13 yards (M.Hooker - L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 24(10:46 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 20 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 19(10:51 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley [D.Lawrence]. PENALTY on DAL-A.Barr - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 19 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 20(11:19 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 19 for -1 yards (Q.Bohanna; M.Parsons).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 12(11:53 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to NYG 20 for 8 yards (J.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - DAL 50(12:04 - 1st) B.Anger punts 39 yards to NYG 11 - Center-J.McQuaide. R.James to NYG 12 for 1 yard (K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - DAL 46(12:41 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to P.Hendershot to 50 for 4 yards (C.Flott - J.Love).
|No Gain
2 & 18 - DAL 46(12:45 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to J.Ferguson.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DAL 44(13:17 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to NYG 38 for 6 yards (X.McKinney; J.Ellis). PENALTY on DAL-M.Farniok - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 44 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(13:51 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to NYG 44 for 2 yards (C.Flott).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40(14:27 - 1st) T.Pollard left end pushed ob at NYG 46 for 14 yards (J.Love).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 15 yards (A.Jackson - A.Calitro).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
DAL
NYG
6
3
3rd 15:00 ABC
-
PIT
CLE
17
29
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NE
37
26
Final FOX
-
BUF
MIA
19
21
Final CBS
-
CIN
NYJ
27
12
Final CBS
-
DET
MIN
24
28
Final FOX
-
HOU
CHI
20
23
Final CBS
-
KC
IND
17
20
Final CBS
-
LV
TEN
22
24
Final FOX
-
NO
CAR
14
22
Final FOX
-
PHI
WAS
24
8
Final FOX
-
JAC
LAC
38
10
Final CBS
-
ATL
SEA
27
23
Final FOX
-
GB
TB
14
12
Final FOX
-
LAR
ARI
20
12
Final FOX
-
SF
DEN
10
11
Final NBC