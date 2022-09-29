|
|
|ARI
|CAR
Cardinals-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers.
Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have.
The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They've defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons - twice with Murray as the starting QB - and six straight times overall dating to 2015 by a whopping average margin of 35-17.
Two of those wins came in the playoffs, including the 2015 NFC championship game in which the Panthers destroyed the Cardinals 49-15 to reach their second Super Bowl.
''It means something,'' defensive end Brian Burns said. ''I would say from the history we have always had their number and always had it out for them.''
You have to go back to 2013 when Carson Palmer was playing quarterback for the Cardinals' last win against the Panthers.
Of course, right now both teams are simply thinking about getting back to .500 after starting the season 1-2 when they meet Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule knows getting a win against Murray won't be easy. Rhule called Murray one of the great quarterbacks in the league, citing his ''magical'' ability to extend plays as he did earlier this season in an overtime victory over Las Vegas.
Rhule also remembers facing Murray in college when the QB threw six touchdowns and ran for another score in Oklahoma's 63-33 win over Rhule's Baylor Bears.
''I saw him do things in college that made me just want to walk off the field,'' Rhule said. ''We sacked him and knocked the ball out of his hands, it bounced on the ground three times; he picked it up and threw it for an 18-yard first down. He's one of the most amazing players I've ever seen.''
KYLER AT 50
Murray is still a young quarterback, but he's far from a rookie.
Now in his fourth NFL season, he'll play his 50th professional game Sunday.
''Fifty games? That's a lot of games,'' Murray said. ''It doesn't feel like it, honestly. That's crazy.''
Murray was the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2019. He's already a two-time Pro Bowl selection and helped lead the Cardinals to a playoff berth last season.
He said he has learned a lot over 50 games, but the biggest is simply perseverance.
''You've just got to keep going,'' Murray said. ''Control what you can control. Obviously, we've had a lot of ups and downs. But it's a long season - one game doesn't make or break you. The team knows that, the locker room knows that, so you can't dwell on how we feel right now.''
WHERE'S THE BEEF?
The Cardinals are very thin at receiver right now with injuries to A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley.
They're also very small.
After Green left last Sunday's game against the Rams with a knee injury, the Cardinals were left with the 5-foot-7 Greg Dortch and the 5-foot-9 Andy Isabella and Marquise Brown.
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury hopes Rondale Moore can return this week, which will help. But Moore is also just 5-7, so that doesn't help the height problem.
''We've just got to be smart about how we maximize those guys and utilize them, take advantage of what they do well,'' Kingsbury said.
Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is also out while he misses the fourth game of a six-game suspension for breaking the NFL's rules on performance-enhancing drugs.
JUST GET OPEN
This season has been a struggle so far for Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has the second-lowest completion in the league and is 25th overall in QB rating.
Rhule has refused to place all of the blame on his new quarterback, challenging the team's wide receivers to do a better job of getting separation from defenders.
''Get open and the ball will come your way,'' Rhule said.
Rhule added of Mayfield: ''I think Baker's going to be play great this week. He's focused. He's prepared.''
PINEIRO'S POP
There was a bit of panic from the Panthers when kicker Zane Gonzalez was lost for the year with a groin injury in the preseason.
But replacement Eddy Pineiro, who lost a training camp competition to Greg Zuerlein with the Jets, has been up to the task. He's 7 of 7 on field goal attempts and is perfect on extra points, too.
TAKING IT AWAY
The Panthers failed to register a takeaway in their first two games, but they turned things around last week against the Saints with three takeaways to get back to even on the season in the turnover differential.
Carolina blitzed more against Jameis Winston and they're expected to use that same strategy to get Murray off his mark Sunday.
---
AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Glendale, Arizona, contributed.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:56
|13:04
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|137
|125
|Total Plays
|34
|30
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|35
|Rush Attempts
|14
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|90
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|12-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-56.7
|2-51.5
|Return Yards
|48
|89
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|2-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-33
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|90
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|137
|TOTAL YDS
|125
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
1
FPTS
|K. Murray
|13/20
|90
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 6 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Conner
|6
|22
|0
|7
|4
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
2
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|2
|20
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Williams 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Murray 1 QB
1
FPTS
|K. Murray
|4
|4
|0
|9
|1
|
R. Moore 4 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Moore
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 2 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Brown
|8
|4
|49
|0
|21
|8
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
6
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|4
|4
|22
|0
|10
|6
|
J. Conner 6 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Conner
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|4
|
T. McBride 85 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McBride
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
R. Moore 4 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Moore
|3
|2
|5
|0
|7
|2
|
D. Williams 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 21 CB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
3
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/1
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|3
|56.7
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
2
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|12/19
|90
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
8
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|6
|22
|0
|10
|8
|
D. Moore 2 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|11
|0
|11
|8
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 2 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|4
|31
|0
|13
|8
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|4
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
8
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|4
|4
|22
|0
|8
|8
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
4
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|1/1
|54
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|2
|51.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|14.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - CAR 36(0:02 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 42(0:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Moore ran ob at ARI 36 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 42(0:09 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to S.Smith (Z.Allen).
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 42(0:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble to ARI 42 for 16 yards (Z.Collins).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(0:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 42 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARI 26(0:32 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 48 yards to CAR 26 - Center-A.Brewer. S.Smith to CAR 35 for 9 yards (S.Anderson; T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARI 26(0:37 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 23(0:59 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner to ARI 26 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 18(1:05 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to J.Conner ran ob at ARI 23 for 5 yards (S.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 42(1:12 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by J.Thompson at ARI 18. J.Thompson to ARI 18 for no gain (D.Moore).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 47(1:56 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to ARI 42 for 5 yards (B.Niemann; Z.Allen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 47(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 42(2:19 - 2nd) D.Moore right end to ARI 47 for 11 yards (B.Murphy).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 34(3:03 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to CAR 42 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 24(3:24 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 34 for 10 yards (I.Simmons - B.Baker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24(3:29 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Anderson.
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 69 yards from ARI 35 to CAR -4. L.Shenault pushed ob at CAR 24 for 28 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARI 15(3:37 - 2nd) M.Prater 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - ARI 20(3:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-X.Woods - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARI 20(3:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 18(4:26 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to CAR 20 for -2 yards (C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21(5:00 - 2nd) J.Conner left tackle to CAR 18 for 3 yards (F.Luvu - M.Haynes).
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - ARI 37(5:07 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left to M.Brown pushed ob at CAR 21 for 16 yards (D.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 46(5:53 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at CAR 37 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44(6:31 - 2nd) K.Murray left tackle to CAR 46 for -2 yards (B.Burns).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(6:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to M.Brown to CAR 44 for 21 yards (X.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 32(6:58 - 2nd) B.Mayfield FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARI 36 - touched at ARI 36 - RECOVERED by ARI-B.Niemann at ARI 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 33(7:41 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to ARI 32 for 1 yard (B.Baker; M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 36(8:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to ARI 33 for 3 yards (Z.Collins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 42(8:57 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at ARI 36 for 6 yards (N.Vigil). ARI-N.Vigil was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARI 42(9:03 - 2nd) R.Hudson to ARI 29 for -13 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by ARI-K.Murray at ARI 21. K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 37(9:33 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz to ARI 42 for 5 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 33(10:14 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 37 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 33(10:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 27(10:48 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 33 for 6 yards (F.Luvu; S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 20(11:33 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 27 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 18(12:08 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to ARI 20 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 69 yards from CAR 35 to ARI -4. E.Benjamin to ARI 18 for 22 yards (C.Hubbard - G.Ricci).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 31(12:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by F.Luvu [M.Ioannidis] at ARI 33. F.Luvu for 33 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 34(13:08 - 2nd) K.Murray left end to ARI 31 for -3 yards (F.Luvu).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 27(13:40 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 34 for 7 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 19(14:12 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 27 for 8 yards (F.Luvu).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16(14:51 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 19 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 54 yards to ARI 1 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-S.Franklin. PENALTY on CAR-C.Hubbard - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 1. Penalty on CAR-M.Blair - Face Mask - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 45(0:04 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to T.Tremble.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 47(0:48 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 45 for -2 yards (M.Golden).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(1:29 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 47 for 2 yards (M.Golden).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(2:19 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 45 for 13 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 21(3:01 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at CAR 32 for 11 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 21(3:39 - 1st) Direct snap to L.Shenault. L.Shenault right tackle to CAR 21 for no gain (Z.Allen - T.Vallejo).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 11(4:16 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right guard to CAR 21 for 10 yards (D.Kennard; Z.Collins).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(4:55 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 11 for 1 yard (Z.Allen; C.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARI 38(5:07 - 1st) A.Lee punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback. PENALTY on CAR-S.Franklin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 38(5:13 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Williams (J.Horn).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 38(5:48 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 38 for no gain (M.Ioannidis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 34(6:28 - 1st) J.Conner left end to ARI 38 for 4 yards (F.Luvu; B.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - CAR 22(6:41 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to ARI 29 - Center-J.Jansen. G.Dortch to ARI 34 for 5 yards (S.Chandler; M.Blair).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CAR 22(6:45 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to I.Thomas (N.Vigil) [Z.Allen].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 14(7:25 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 22 for 8 yards (B.Baker; N.Vigil).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 14(7:28 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to I.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - ARI 10(7:31 - 1st) R.Moore right tackle to CAR 14 for -4 yards (B.Burns).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 14(8:12 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to CAR 10 for 4 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 14(8:54 - 1st) K.Murray left tackle to CAR 14 for no gain (B.Burns).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 19(9:32 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to CAR 14 for 5 yards (D.Brown).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 34(10:17 - 1st) E.Benjamin left end to CAR 19 for 15 yards (S.Thompson; F.Luvu). CAR-J.Chinn was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(10:53 - 1st) D.Williams up the middle to CAR 34 for 5 yards (B.Burns; D.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CAR 39(10:58 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 39 for no gain (M.Golden; Z.Collins).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 39(11:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield up the middle to CAR 39 for no gain (Z.Allen - M.Dogbe).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 36(12:16 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left guard to CAR 39 for 3 yards (J.Thompson; Z.Allen).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 30(12:59 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to I.Thomas to CAR 36 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARI 30(13:12 - 1st) A.Lee punts 60 yards to CAR 10 - Center-A.Brewer. S.Smith to CAR 29 for 19 yards (T.Vallejo). FUMBLES (T.Vallejo) - recovered by CAR-K.Taylor at CAR 30. K.Taylor to CAR 30 for no gain (S.Anderson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 30(13:17 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to R.Moore.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - ARI 20(13:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 30 for 10 yards (X.Woods).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ARI 30(14:27 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 32 for 2 yards (J.Horn). PENALTY on ARI-Z.Ertz - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 30 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 24(14:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to T.McBride to ARI 30 for 6 yards (J.Horn; D.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 62 yards from CAR 35 to ARI 3. E.Benjamin to ARI 24 for 21 yards (G.Ricci).
-
ARI
CAR
3
10
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
DEN
LV
10
16
2nd 3:15 CBS
-
NE
GB
3
7
2nd 5:07 CBS
-
KC
TB
0
047 O/U
-2
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
SF
0
042 O/U
-1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
MIA
CIN
15
27
Final AMZN
-
MIN
NO
28
25
Final NFLN
-
BUF
BAL
23
20
Final CBS
-
CHI
NYG
12
20
Final FOX
-
CLE
ATL
20
23
Final CBS
-
JAC
PHI
21
29
Final CBS
-
LAC
HOU
34
24
Final CBS
-
NYJ
PIT
24
20
Final CBS
-
SEA
DET
48
45
Final FOX
-
TEN
IND
24
17
Final FOX
-
WAS
DAL
10
25
Final FOX