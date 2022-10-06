|
|
|SEA
|NO
Seahawks-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having trouble recognizing his own team lately.
New Orleans (1-3) has fumbled, stumbled and fouled its way through a three-game losing streak. The Saints - who haven't had a losing season since drafting Kamara in 2017 - are trying to clean up their act before hosting Seattle (2-2) on Sunday.
''We've been kind of killing ourselves,'' said Kamara, who had a fumble of his own that was returned for a score in a loss at Carolina two weeks ago. ''We've beaten ourselves every game. . That's not something that we're characteristically known for.''
The Saints lead the NFL in turnovers with 11. Their 8.5 penalties per game is the second most in the league.
Kamara, an offensive captain, and other team leaders have been trying to make sure they don't tolerate any more sloppiness.
When there's a turnover, penalty or other mistake in practice ''and we don't say (anything), it ends up happening on Sunday - and it's not like we can re-do it,'' Kamara said. ''You end up losing. And that's what happened.''
Both Seattle and New Orleans are in a season of transition.
The Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver in the offseason. The Saints are in their first season since the retirement of coach Sean Payton, who's been replaced by his former defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen.
The Saints are also just two seasons removed from the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees, the franchise's all-time leading passer.
Seattle has had reasons to be encouraged lately. New starting QB Geno Smith, who languished earlier in his career with the New York Jets, is completing 77.3% of his passes. He also has been an effective scrambler.
''Everybody kept writing him off and he just never had a fair shot to just be who Geno Smith really is,'' Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said. ''We are all seeing him come into his own and be a quarterback leading a franchise.''
The Seahawks' defense has been a liability, ranking 31st. Coach Pete Carroll said the unflattering numbers stem from giving up big plays - something he expects to fix.
''We are going to be cleaner and sharper and consistent,'' Carroll said. ''We should be off to a better start than this, but you can see the potential.''
Similarly, Kamara said the Saints are far from losing confidence.
''I don't see any panic in any of these guys, but we definitely have a sense of urgency because we're used to winning,'' said Kamara, who expects to return from a rib injury that sidelined him for two of New Orleans' past three games. ''We still have a lot of goals we want to achieve right now and it's not out of reach. It's just a little blurry right now.''
QUARTERBACK SHUFFLE
The Saints have had little stability at QB since Brees retired. Jameis Winston started seven games in 2021 before a season-ending knee injury and the Saints used three other QBs during the rest of that season. Winston returned as starter this season, only to play through nagging back and ankle injuries that finally sidelined him last week. Andy Dalton started in a 28-25 loss to Minnesota last week and has been practicing with the first team again this week.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Smith was named the NFC offensive player of the week after throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle's win over the Lions. It was the second time in Smith's career he was named offensive player of the week, the last coming in 2013 as a rookie with the Jets.
Smith's completion percentage through four games is the highest in NFL history with a minimum of 125 attempts. And he's not just throwing dump-offs. Smith has pushed the ball downfield to Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and his array of tight ends.
One of Smith's starts last season when Wilson was injured came against the Saints. Smith was 12 of 22 for 167 yards in the 13-10 loss.
ON AN ISLAND
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore struggled in the fourth quarter of last week's loss, committing a pass-interference penalty on a deep throw to the goal line and giving up a long catch that set up the Vikings' winning score.
Allen said he expects Lattimore, who'll likely have to cover Metcalf much of the game, to respond well.
''The things we ask him to do and the nature of the position he plays, he's on an island a lot. Sometimes you get the bear and sometimes the bear gets you,'' Allen said. ''We're going to put him in some tough spots and he knows that and he rises to that challenge.''
BLOCKED PUNTER
Seattle punter Michael Dickson could be rusty. For the first time in franchise history, the Seahawks went an entire game without punting in last week's win over the Lions.
That's 728 games in Seattle history where a punter was needed - until last week.
When Dickson has had to punt, he's shown good pop in his foot. His average of 50.2 yards on nine punts ranks fifth in the league.
---
AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Renton, Washington, contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:33
|21:27
|1st Downs
|10
|17
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|242
|227
|Total Plays
|34
|44
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|130
|Rush Attempts
|16
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|172
|97
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|2-51.0
|Return Yards
|21
|60
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|3-56
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|172
|PASS YDS
|97
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|227
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
20
FPTS
|G. Smith
|10/17
|181
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Penny 20 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Penny
|8
|54
|0
|32
|5
|
G. Smith 7 QB
20
FPTS
|G. Smith
|3
|13
|0
|13
|20
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|7
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Dickson 4 P
0
FPTS
|M. Dickson
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|5
|2
|57
|1
|50
|11
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|4
|3
|54
|1
|35
|14
|
N. Fant 87 TE
7
FPTS
|N. Fant
|5
|3
|49
|0
|32
|7
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
4
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|2
|21
|0
|15
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 OLB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
7
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|56
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|2
|46.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
10
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|10/15
|103
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|13
|60
|0
|13
|9
|
T. Hill 7 TE
17
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7
|51
|2
|15
|17
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|5
|12
|0
|4
|1
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
10
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|3
|7
|0
|5
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Olave 12 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Olave
|6
|4
|54
|1
|18
|15
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|3
|3
|25
|0
|11
|9
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 DB
|J. Evans
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Washington 24 RB
|D. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
6
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|56
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|2
|51.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - SEA 40(10:17 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to NO 11 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by M.Callaway. PENALTY on SEA-C.Tinker - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - SEA 39(11:00 - 3rd) G.Smith scrambles left guard to SEA 40 for 1 yard (P.Werner).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - SEA 39(11:00 - 3rd) R.Penny to SEA 39 for no gain.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SEA 44(11:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA-A.Lucas - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 44(11:05 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett [D.Onyemata].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 44(11:10 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (M.Lattimore).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 33(11:31 - 3rd) R.Penny left end pushed ob at SEA 39 for 6 yards (M.Davenport; K.Elliss). SEA-R.Penny was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on NO-S.Tuttle - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(12:03 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 33 for 8 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 5 - YAC 3
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - NO 16(12:07 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave (C.Bryant). New Orleans challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Olave for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN. NO-C.Olave was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NO 17(12:48 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end ran ob at SEA 16 for 1 yard (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 17(12:54 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to A.Trautman (R.Neal).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NO 22(13:33 - 3rd) L.Kidd and L.Young reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to SEA 17 for 5 yards (C.Barton).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NO 29(14:13 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to SEA 22 for 7 yards (C.Barton - A.Woods).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(14:50 - 3rd) A.Kamara right end pushed ob at SEA 29 for 2 yards (C.Barton; P.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 23(14:55 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 30 for 7 yards (P.Werner - J.Evans). FUMBLES (P.Werner) - RECOVERED by NO-D.Onyemata at SEA 31. Pass 0 - YAC 7 The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 63 yards from NO 35 to SEA 2. D.Dallas to SEA 23 for 21 yards (A.Dowell).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:07 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+35 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 35(0:14 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle to T.Lockett for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Davenport]. Pass 35 - YAC 0
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(0:16 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to NO 35 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata - K.Elliss).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 50(0:20 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to NO 39 for 11 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 9 - YAC 2
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - NO 49(0:30 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to SEA 39 for 10 yards (C.Bryant; R.Neal). FUMBLES (C.Bryant) - RECOVERED by SEA-T.Woolen at SEA 43. T.Woolen to 50 for 7 yards (C.Olave). FUMBLES (C.Olave) - ball out of bounds at NO 47. Pass 0 - YAC 6
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 39(0:35 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Smith to SEA 27 for 12 yards (C.Bryant). PENALTY on NO-J.Hurst - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 39 - No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NO 42(0:47 - 2nd) A.Dalton up the middle to SEA 39 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NO 42(0:59 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave (M.Jackson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(1:19 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to SEA 42 for 9 yards (M.Jackson). Pass 11 - YAC -1
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(1:37 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 49 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:42 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at NO 36 for 11 yards (T.Woolen). Pass 2 - YAC 9
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SEA 13(1:46 - 2nd) J.Myers 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 13(1:50 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 15(1:55 - 2nd) K.Walker right end to NO 13 for 2 yards (J.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 15(2:00 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 28(2:16 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles left end ran ob at NO 15 for 13 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 28(2:22 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(2:59 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to N.Fant ran ob at NO 28 for 32 yards (J.Evans). Pass 20 - YAC 12
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 25(3:31 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to SEA 40 for 15 yards (P.Adebo; J.Evans). Pass 9 - YAC 6
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 25(3:34 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to N.Fant.
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - NO 9(3:39 - 2nd) T.Hill left end for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 13(4:19 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to SEA 9 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
4 & 9 - SEA 21(4:28 - 2nd) M.Dickson right end to SEA 13 for -8 yards (C.Granderson - D.Washington).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - SEA 26(4:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-C.Tinker - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 26 - No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - SEA 24(5:20 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to SEA 26 for 2 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 1 - YAC 1
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 21(6:06 - 2nd) R.Penny right guard to SEA 24 for 3 yards (C.Granderson; T.Mathieu).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20(6:43 - 2nd) R.Penny left guard to SEA 21 for 1 yard (C.Granderson; M.Roach).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NO 42(6:52 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Wood - Touchback.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - NO 32(7:38 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman to NO 42 for 10 yards (Q.Diggs) [C.Bryant]. Pass 8 - YAC 2
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - NO 30(8:16 - 2nd) M.Ingram left tackle to NO 32 for 2 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 36(8:43 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at NO 30 for -6 yards (A.Woods). Penalty on NO-C.Olave - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - SEA 24(8:54 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 44 yards to NO 32 - Center-C.Tinker. M.Callaway to NO 36 for 4 yards (N.Bellore).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SEA 33(9:34 - 2nd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 24 for -9 yards (C.Jordan).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(10:19 - 2nd) R.Penny right guard to SEA 33 for 2 yards (T.Mathieu - P.Werner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:54 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly to SEA 31 for 6 yards (P.Werner). Pass 0 - YAC 6
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - NO 8(10:59 - 2nd) T.Hill right guard for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NO 12(11:36 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to SEA 8 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; R.Neal).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(12:15 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to SEA 12 for 8 yards (U.Nwosu; C.Barton).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(12:53 - 2nd) T.Hill up the middle to SEA 20 for 15 yards (R.Neal).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(13:36 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Johnson to SEA 35 for 13 yards (J.Brooks). Pass 5 - YAC 8
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NO 49(14:11 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end pushed ob at SEA 48 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NO 49(14:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to M.Callaway [B.Mafe]. Injury Update 11-D. Harris Foot Injury Questionable
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 49 for 8 yards (C.Barton). Pass 5 - YAC 3
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NO 36(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-U.Nwosu - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NO 36 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NO 35(0:34 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to NO 36 for 1 yard (U.Nwosu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(1:06 - 1st) M.Ingram left guard to NO 35 for 4 yards (D.Taylor - C.Barton).
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to NO 6. T.Hill to NO 29 for 23 yards (D.Dallas; C.Gillaspia). FUMBLES (D.Dallas) - and recovers at NO 31.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SEA 38(1:18 - 1st) J.Myers 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 37(1:55 - 1st) G.Smith right guard to NO 38 for -1 yards (C.Jordan).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 39(2:34 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to NO 37 for 2 yards (P.Adebo).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(3:26 - 1st) K.Walker right end to NO 39 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 26(4:05 - 1st) R.Penny right end pushed ob at NO 42 for 32 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 26(4:10 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to N.Fant (P.Adebo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NO 30(4:17 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 44 yards to SEA 26 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Lockett.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NO 35(4:33 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-J.Gray - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 35 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - NO 34(5:14 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to NO 35 for 1 yard (R.Neal). Pass 1 - YAC 0
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NO 29(5:14 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-D.Taylor - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NO 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 29(5:18 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (J.Brooks) [J.Brooks].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 29(6:01 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 29 for no gain (A.Woods).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(6:36 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Olave to NO 29 for 18 yards (C.Barton). Pass 16 - YAC 2
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to NO 0. D.Harty MUFFS catch - and recovers at NO 2. D.Harty to NO 11 for 9 yards (J.Blount).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+50 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 50(6:53 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf for 50 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 25 - YAC 25
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 46(7:37 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 45(8:19 - 1st) R.Penny left end to SEA 46 for 1 yard (M.Davenport).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 30(8:53 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to SEA 45 for 15 yards (P.Werner). Pass 10 - YAC 5
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(9:34 - 1st) R.Penny right tackle to SEA 30 for 5 yards (M.Davenport - K.Elliss).
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NO 37(9:39 - 1st) W.Lutz 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 37(9:45 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Olave.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NO 40(10:27 - 1st) T.Hill right tackle to SEA 37 for 3 yards (A.Woods).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 42(11:01 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to SEA 40 for 2 yards (S.Harris - R.Neal).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NO 46(11:36 - 1st) T.Hill left end ran ob at SEA 42 for 4 yards (T.Woolen). New QB 7-Hill
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NO 49(12:26 - 1st) A.Dalton scrambles right end to SEA 46 for 5 yards (B.Mafe).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45(13:11 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 49 for 4 yards (B.Mone - U.Nwosu).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(13:46 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 45 for 11 yards (M.Jackson). Pass 8 - YAC 3
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - NO 28(14:21 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 34 for 6 yards (C.Barton; R.Neal).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(14:56 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 28 for 6 yards (A.Woods; P.Ford).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to NO 0. D.Harty to NO 22 for 22 yards (J.Blount).
-
ATL
TB
0
21
3rd 3:25 FOX
-
CHI
MIN
19
21
4th 13:45 FOX
-
DET
NE
0
26
4th 15:00 FOX
-
HOU
JAC
6
6
4th 11:43 CBS
-
LAC
CLE
27
21
3rd 4:16 CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
19
3rd 3:55 CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
31
3rd 5:19 CBS
-
SEA
NO
19
24
3rd 9:00 FOX
-
TEN
WAS
14
17
3rd 4:18 CBS
-
SF
CAR
0
040 O/U
+6
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
DAL
LAR
0
042 O/U
-5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
PHI
ARI
0
048.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
CIN
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN