Bears-Jets Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Mike White's phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news.
The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.
''It lasted all of 30 seconds,'' Saleh said of the conversation. ''I said, `Hi, Mike, how are you doing?' He said, `Good.' I said, `You ready to roll, man?' He said, `Yep,' and I said, `All right, I'll see ya tomorrow.'''
And just like that, the biggest decision so far of the playoff-hungry Jets' season was sealed.
''Initially, just excited,'' White said of his reaction. ''It's just what every player in this locker room wants is a chance to compete and prove themselves. But more importantly, it's just a chance to be a good teammate and help the team and worry about the team first.''
The Jets' decision to bench the underachieving Wilson was framed by Saleh as a mental and physical ''reset'' for the second-year quarterback. New York is also in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt at 6-4, and would be in the postseason right now after New England's loss Thursday night to Minnesota.
So this game against the Bears (3-8), who have lost four straight and six of seven, could serve as an opportunity for the Jets to get right after a 10-3 loss at New England last Sunday.
But it won't be the spicy quarterback matchup most were expecting when the schedule was announced in May with Wilson, the No. 2 pick last year, taking on the Bears' Justin Fields, who went nine selections later.
Instead, both might be watching from the bench - Wilson because of ineffectiveness and Fields because of injury.
The Bears were still in wait-and-see mode with Fields, who was listed as questionable for the game after being limited at practice all week with what he said is a separated left shoulder with ligament damage within the AC joint. While it's to his non-throwing shoulder, Fields was still feeling some pain early in the week during his follow-through.
''It's just some movements that I do with my arm, it hurts it,'' Fields said.
If Fields sits, the Bears will start Trevor Siemian against the Jets - a team for which the veteran made one start in 2019 before a season-ending ankle injury.
''He has great functional intelligence to be able to operate the offense,'' Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of Siemian. ''And he's familiar with the offense.''
Saleh said the Jets have been preparing all week to face Fields. But they'll also be ready for Siemian.
''If (Fields) plays, we'll hit him,'' Saleh said. ''If he doesn't play, we'll do our best to hit the next guy.''
GETTING AFTER IT
While the Jets' offense has struggled lately, the defense has been a force in recent weeks - especially the pass rush.
New York sacked New England's Mac Jones six times last Sunday to give the Jets 32 on the season, one fewer than they had in 17 games last year. They have 17 sacks in their last three games. Their 58 quarterback hits since Week 4 lead the league.
Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has a career-high eight sacks to pace the Jets, who are the only team in the NFL to have multiple games this season with at least six sacks and eight tackles for loss.
''I can't really say too many bad things about what we are doing as far as pass rush,'' said John Franklin-Myers, who has 3 1/2 sacks. ''We expect to win every one-on-one.''
CLOSE CALLS
When it comes to late-game drives, the Bears keep veering off course.
They have failed on five straight two-minute drills, including Fields getting picked off against Atlanta last week. And in the past three games, they've been outscored by a combined seven points.
''We've lost a lot of close games,'' running back David Montgomery said. ''I can't go back and change it. All I can really focus on is today, right now, what I can do to make myself better so I can make everybody else around me better so that we all can come together and keep the morale high so that we can be what we are capable of being.''
TAKING A PASS
The Bears held Atlanta to 131 yards passing last week after giving up an average of 257 over the previous three games. It was the third-fewest they've allowed this season.
One thing that helps is having cornerback Jaylon Johnson healthy. He had been slowed by an oblique issue after missing time early in the season because of a quadriceps injury.
REVIS ISLAND RETURNS
The Jets are inducting former cornerback Darrelle Revis into their Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.
Revis follows former teammates Nick Mangold and D'Brickashaw Ferguson to be honored by the team this season. The four-time All-Pro, who played for the Jets from 2007-12 and again from 2015-16, was selected earlier this week as one of 28 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.
Jets rookie Sauce Gardner, who leads the NFL with 14 passes defensed, has drawn early comparisons to Revis for his ability to regularly shut down wide receivers.
''The sky's the limit for him,'' Revis said. ''I love his game. ... I think he can take on that legacy as being a New York Jets great.''
---
AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman in Illinois contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:04
|6:36
|1st Downs
|6
|5
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-4
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|142
|80
|Total Plays
|17
|12
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|5
|Rush Attempts
|8
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|1.7
|Net Yards Passing
|120
|75
|Comp. - Att.
|7-9
|7-9
|Yards Per Pass
|13.3
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-62.0
|Return Yards
|12
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|75
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|5
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|80
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Siemian 15 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Siemian
|7/9
|120
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|5
|17
|0
|6
|5
|
T. Siemian 15 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Siemian
|1
|3
|0
|3
|10
|
D. Evans 21 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Evans
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Claypool WR
7
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|3
|2
|51
|0
|31
|7
|
D. Evans 21 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Evans
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|4
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|2
|29
|0
|26
|5
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 MLB
|J. Sanborn
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 OLB
|N. Morrow
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. White 5 QB
9
FPTS
|M. White
|7/9
|75
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
12
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|4
|3
|32
|1
|13
|12
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|4
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
M. Carter 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Davis 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 99 DE
|V. Curry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
1
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|1
|62.0
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 4(14:24 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass short middle to B.Pringle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 6(15:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to NYJ 4 for 2 yards (L.Joyner; C.Lawson).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 9(0:41 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to NYJ 6 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd - V.Curry).
|+31 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 40(1:03 - 1st) T.Siemian pass deep right to C.Claypool to NYJ 9 for 31 yards (A.Gardner). Penalty on NYJ-A.Gardner - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39(1:53 - 1st) V.Jones right end to NYJ 40 for -1 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 42(2:24 - 1st) T.Siemian up the middle to NYJ 39 for 3 yards (S.Thomas).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 45(3:01 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short left to D.Montgomery to NYJ 42 for 3 yards (D.Reed).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(3:36 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to NYJ 45 for 6 yards (Qu.Williams; D.Reed).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(4:11 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short left to C.Claypool to CHI 49 for 20 yards (C.Mosley; S.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYJ 21(4:22 - 1st) B.Mann punts 62 yards to CHI 17 - Center-T.Hennessy. D.Pettis pushed ob at CHI 29 for 12 yards (C.Surratt).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 21(4:26 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short left to C.Davis (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 15(5:12 - 1st) M.White pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 21 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(5:54 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 15 for -1 yards (J.Johnson; J.Sanborn).
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 67 yards from CHI 35 to NYJ -2. Z.Knight to NYJ 16 for 18 yards (M.Adams; J.Blackwell).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CHI 4(6:02 - 1st) C.Santos 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CHI 4(6:06 - 1st) T.Siemian pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 7(6:48 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short right to T.Wesco to NYJ 4 for 3 yards (L.Joyner).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 9(7:29 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right end to NYJ 7 for 2 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 42(8:14 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short middle to D.Evans to NYJ 9 for 33 yards (C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 45(8:51 - 1st) D.Evans left end pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 3 yards (D.Reed).
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 29(9:29 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short left to D.Montgomery pushed ob at NYJ 45 for 26 yards (L.Joyner; C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 29(9:33 - 1st) T.Siemian pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(10:12 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 29 for 4 yards (N.Shepherd - C.Mosley).
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 1st) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 8(10:17 - 1st) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CHI-K.Vildor - Defensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYJ 8(10:48 - 1st) Z.Knight right end to CHI 8 for no gain (N.Morrow - E.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYJ 8(10:52 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(11:31 - 1st) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson pushed ob at CHI 8 for 13 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 37(12:10 - 1st) M.White pass short left to Z.Knight pushed ob at CHI 21 for 16 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(12:51 - 1st) M.White pass short left to T.Conklin to CHI 37 for 9 yards (D.Houston-Carson - J.Sanborn).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(13:30 - 1st) M.White pass short left to T.Conklin to CHI 46 for 12 yards (J.Johnson).
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - NYJ 31(14:06 - 1st) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson to NYJ 42 for 11 yards (K.Vildor; J.Sanborn).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) Mi.Carter right tackle to NYJ 31 for 6 yards (N.Morrow; K.Vildor).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
