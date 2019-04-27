2019 NFL Draft: Rams trade up for Darrell Henderson, fortifying at running back behind Todd Gurley

With the No. 70 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Rams trade up to select Darrell Henderson, running back out of Memphis. Supremely fast back who can hit home runs from anywhere on the field. Occasionally can make defenders miss in space but his cutting skills are more subtle than violent. Speed allows him to bounce off weak tackle attempts.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Rams: A-

Pete Prisco: Analysis to come.

Looking for your daily fix of NFL news and analysis? Look no further than the Pick Six Podcast. CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson (and guests) gets you up to speed each day in about 30 minutes with what's trending in the NFL world so that you're always in the know. Go subscribe right now!

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: Analysis to come.

NFL comparison: Dalvin Cook

Chris Trapasso: Henderson has eye-opening speed after he flips on the jets, destroying pursuit angles and outrunning everybody often. Cook was that type of freakish home-run hitter in the ACC for his entire career at Florida State. To me, Cook is more laterally capable, but Henderson did flash the ability to subtly avoid defenders down the field while at Memphis. Give either Cook or Henderson some space, and watch out. If they're even, they're leavin'.