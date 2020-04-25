2020 NFL Draft: Patriots surprisingly select a kicker before taking a quarterback and everyone is confused

The New England Patriots have been one of the most unpredictable teams in the 2020 NFL Draft, so it probably won't surprise you to hear that their unpredictable ways continued during the fifth round on Saturday when they selected a kicker, which is mostly notable, because the Patriots still haven't taken a quarterback.

As everyone knows, the Patriots are in dire need of adding a quarterback, but apparently, they've decided they have much more pressing needs and they filled one of those during the fifth round when they selected former Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser with the 159th overall pick. The pick marks the first time in 14 years that the Patriots have drafted a placekicker. The last time it happened came in 2006 when they selected Stephen Gostkowski in the fourth round.

Gostkowski ended up playing 15 seasons with the Patriots and became the team's all-time leading scorer before being cut this offseason, so the fact that the Patriots selected a kicker made sense, because they do need one. However, the fact that they selected a kicker before taking a quarterback had everyone confused on Twitter, especially since Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was still on the board (Fromm ended up going 167th overall to Buffalo).

Here's a small sample of tweets from people who were confused by the Patriots strategy.

New England Patriots up to draft in the fifth round.



Me:

Maybe they make the move on Jake Fromm here as they continue to figure out that quarterback room present and future.



Bill Belichick:

We'll take the kicker from Marshall. — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) April 25, 2020

Of COURSE the Patriots take a kicker before a quarterback — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) April 25, 2020

The Patriots just took a kicker with their 5th round pick despite needing a quarterback with Fromm and Gordon still there. Why... — Armen Araradian (@ArmenKLEW) April 25, 2020

Should have been Jake fromm — Blake stewart🦅 (@Blakeuhms) April 25, 2020

One thing we do know is that the Patriots do eventually plan to add a third quarterback -- and we know that because Nick Caserio mentioned it on Friday -- it just might not be happening in the draft.

As for Rohrwasser, his pick was a surprise on multiple levels. The biggest surprise is that he was the first kicker off the board. The former Marshall kicker wasn't even viewed as one of the top-five kickers in the draft, so it was a total shock to see him go first. Former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and former Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass were widely viewed as the two best kickers in the draft.

The one thing Rohrwasser does extremely well is directional kickoffs, which is something Bill Belichick loves, and that might explain why the Patriots made Rohrwasser the first kicker off the board. During his final year at Marshall, Rohrwasser hit 85.7% of his field goals, which is well above his college career average of 77.4%.

The longest kick Rohrwasser's came from 53 yards and it also might have been his most impressive. During an October game against Western Kentucky, Rohrwasser drilled a walk-off game-winner.

Here’s new #Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser drilling a 53-yard game winner: pic.twitter.com/tmzIn6Sb0U — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) April 25, 2020

Rohrwasser is also a big fan of "do your job" motto, which means he'll likely fit right in with the Patriots.

New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser is very confident all the time AND he’s ALREADY using the “do your job” phrase.



A perfect Patriots pickup pic.twitter.com/LfCEoY593v — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 25, 2020

To follow each and every pick in the 2020 NFL Draft through our draft tracker, be sure to click here. If you're scoring at home, the Patriots have now selected a Division II player, two tight ends and a kicker -- but no quarterback -- among their picks in the draft so far.