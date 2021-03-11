The New Orleans Saints have a sparse history of being awarded compensatory picks, thanks to their aggressive approach in free agency in the Drew Brees era. For the first time in 10 years -- and just the second time since the team signed Brees in 2006 -- the Saints will have compensatory draft picks in the NFL draft.

The Saints were awarded three compensatory draft picks for 2021: two third-round picks and a sixth-round pick to bring their total up to six in this year's draft. This is the first time since since compensatory picks were awarded in 1994 the Saints were awarded a third-round compensatory pick -- compensation New Orleans received after losing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as an unrestricted free agent.

The second third-round pick was awarded for the loss of Pro Personnel Director Terry Fontenot, hired by the Atlanta Falcons to be their general manager this year. Beginning this year, the prior employer-club of a minority employee who has been hired by another club as its head coach or primary football executive (general manager) will receive compensation in the form of a special compensatory draft selection in the third round of each of the next two drafts. New Orleans will get a third-round compensatory pick in 2022 as well.

Here is how the NFL awards compensatory picks, further explaining the complex formula of the extra selections:

"Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL management council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club."

The Saints haven't received a compensatory pick since 2011 and only have two compensatory selections since 2004. Per Over The Cap, the Saints' 12 total compensatory picks are tied with the Cleveland Browns for the fewest in NFL history (the Browns were not in existence from 1996 though 1998).

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the longest drought without receiving a compensatory pick -- not being awarded one since the 2010 season.