All 32 NFL teams have finalized their initial 53-man rosters for the 2022 season. Now it's time for us to finalize our own. In anticipation of the upcoming regular-season kickoff, a handful of us at CBS Sports have identified our top players at every position going into this fall. Many of our choices are already superstars, but a few of them are still coming into their own.

Presenting the 2022 CBS Preseason All-NFL Team, a 53-man lineup of our top projected talents for this season, complete with a three-pronged head coaching slot to honor the best of the best on the sidelines:

The voters: NFL writers Cody Benjamin, Bryan DeArdo, Jared Dubin, Jeff Kerr and Tyler Sullivan; NFL draft writer Chris Trapasso; and NFL editors Eric Kernish and Joel Magaraci.

QB (3)

Justin Herbert (7 votes), Patrick Mahomes (6), Josh Allen (5)

All hail the AFC. Everyone's buying into Herbert's laser-armed pocket passing for the Chargers, especially now that he's got a loaded supporting cast on both sides of the ball. Mahomes and Allen, meanwhile, are the league's big-play mavens, and everyone figures their Chiefs and Bills will meet again.

Others receiving votes: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow

RB (3)

Jonathan Taylor (7), Christian McCaffrey (3), Derrick Henry (3)

The Colts run their offense through Taylor, so it's no surprise he's the runaway favorite. McCaffrey and Henry have the benefit of freakish resumes and/or bodies, if not durability, as keys to the Panthers and Titans, respectively. Few positions, however, provoke as much diversity in opinion, with 11 different backs getting a vote.

Others receiving votes: Javonte Williams, Nick Chubb, Najee Harris, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift, Joe Mixon, J.K. Dobbins

WR (6)

Justin Jefferson (8), Ja'Marr Chase (8), Cooper Kupp (8), Davante Adams (7), Stefon Diggs (4), Tyreek Hill (4)

You'd surely go unbeaten if this were your WR corps. Jefferson, just 23, is a walking highlight reel for the Vikings. Ditto for Chase, 22, with the Bengals. Adams doesn't have Aaron Rodgers anymore but should remain a clutch go-to target for the Raiders. You could say the same for Kupp, who wins with technique for the Rams. Diggs and Hill are practically the elder statesmen here, but they bring the Bills and Chiefs, respectively, some of the game's best route-running and peak speed.

Others receiving votes: A.J. Brown, Mike Evans, CeeDee Lamb, Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson, Michael Pittman Jr.

TE (3)

Travis Kelce (8), Mark Andrews (7), George Kittle (4)

One of the most predictable but solid groups. Kelce is Patrick Mahomes' ultra-reliable safety valve with the Chiefs. Andrews is kind of like Kelce Lite for Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. And Kittle, though injury-prone, remains a WR1 in a tight end's body.

Others receiving votes: Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert

OT (4)

Trent Williams (8), Tristan Wirfs (7), Rashawn Slater (3), Lane Johnson (2)

Williams is the chief reason Kyle Shanahan can lean so much on the 49ers' trenches to establish the run. Wirfs has been an instant star keeping Tom Brady upright with the Buccaneers, while Slater's done the same for Herbert in L.A. Much like NFC East rival Tyron Smith, Johnson struggles to stay healthy, but when he's on the field, he's a road-grader.

Others receiving votes: Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Elgton Jenkins, Penei Sewell, Jordan Mailata, David Bakhtiari

OG (4)

Quenton Nelson (7), Zack Martin (6), Joel Bitonio (5), Wyatt Teller (4)

Despite more inconsistent showings from the Colts' once-vaunted line, Nelson remains the standard for interior play alongside Martin, arguably one of the Cowboys' MVPs. The Browns, meanwhile, can trust Nick Chubb and their ground game so much because of the strength they have up front with Bitonio and Teller.

Others receiving votes: Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason, Jon Runyan Jr.

C (2)

Corey Linsley (6), Creed Humphrey (4)

With the exception of maybe Ragnow, all four who got votes here are the lynchpins to playoff-caliber O-lines.

Others receiving votes: Frank Ragnow, Jason Kelce

DL (5)

Aaron Donald (8), Jeffery Simmons (7), Cameron Heyward (5), DeForest Buckner (4), Chris Jones (4)

Donald will probably be a unanimous choice for as long as his monstrous interior power takes the field for the Rams. Simmons is a real up-and-comer for the Titans, flashing the kind of penetration Jones has offered with the Chiefs. Heyward and Buckner do all the little things work up front for the Steelers and Colts, respectively.

Others receiving votes: Vita Vea, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Kenny Clark

DE/OLB (6)

T.J. Watt (8), Myles Garrett (8), Nick Bosa (8), Maxx Crosby (5), Cameron Jordan (4), Joey Bosa (3)

This is a deep group that saw a dozen different names nominated, but there's clear consensus on the nastiest of the bunch: Watt is a relentless wrecking ball off the edge in Pittsburgh, Garrett is the heart of Cleveland's defense, and Bosa hasn't let medical hiccups prohibit him from a Defensive Player of the Year pace. The feisty Crosby might be the most intriguing of the unit, now paired with Chandler Jones for the Raiders.

Others receiving votes: Von Miller, Trey Hendrickson, Rashan Gary, Khalil Mack, Brian Burns, Josh Sweat

LB (5)

Micah Parsons (8), Shaquille Leonard (7), Fred Warner (6), Bobby Wagner (6), Eric Kendricks (2)

You could argue that Parsons belongs with the pass rushers considering how often Dallas deployed him as a blitzer in 2021, but either way, he's making the cut. Leonard, formerly called Darius, is still the contemporary prototype for a traditional linebacker, while Wagner and Kendricks have continued to churn out steady production as older-school thumpers.

Others receiving votes: Demario Davis, Devin White, Lavonte David, Roquan Smith, Matt Milano, Josey Jewell, Nick Bolton, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

CB (6)

Jalen Ramsey (7), J.C. Jackson (5), Trevon Diggs (5), Xavien Howard (4), Jaire Alexander (4), Patrick Surtain II (3)

No position saw more player nominations than this one, with 17 different names getting at least one vote. Ramsey's physicality and unshakeable confidence makes him a leader for the Rams, while Jackson and Diggs make their money as ball hawks for the Chargers and Cowboys, respectively.

Others receiving votes: Denzel Ward, A.J. Terrell, Marshon Lattimore, Darius Slay, Tre'Davious White, Marcus Peters, Greg Newsome, Marlon Humphrey, Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Fuller, Samuel Womack

S (4)

Derwin James (8), Kevin Byard (6), Jessie Bates (5), Jevon Holland (2)

James is one of the NFL's most imposing, impactful defenders when healthy, hence the Chargers paying him big bucks this summer. Notice also that all but one of the 11 safeties who got a vote play for the AFC.

Others receiving votes: Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jordan Poyer, Antoine Winfield Jr., Marcus Williams, Trevon Moehrig, Jalen Pitre

K (1)

Justin Tucker (7)

No one is more reliable than Tucker, who's now been nailing kicks for a decade in Baltimore. But Evan McPherson, his AFC North counterpart, is emerging on the scene thanks to his own swagger.

Others receiving votes: Evan McPherson

P (1)

Michael Dickson (5)

If the Seahawks can take pride in anything this year, it's that they have a guy who can pin opponents deep.

Others receiving votes: A.J. Cole, Jordan Stout

Head coach

Andy Reid (6), Sean McVay (4), Mike Tomlin (3)

Bill Belichick may be the best coach of all time, but he garnered just a single vote as his Patriots struggle to retain their dominance post-Tom Brady. Reid's creativity ensures Mahomes and the Chiefs are always among the AFC's top contenders. McVay, at just 36, is already on his way to a Hall of Fame resume with the Rams. And Tomlin, despite a recent lack of deep playoff runs, is so solid in his command of the Steelers' locker room that Pittsburgh simply never bows out.

Others receiving votes: Sean McDermott, Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Bill Belichick, Nick Sirianni, Dan Campbell, Lovie Smith