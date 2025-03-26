The biggest story of the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 offseason so far? It might have been the team's tentative decision to reject -- not accept -- reported overtures from Aaron Rodgers, who remains without a team despite an apparent interest in succeeding Sam Darnold as Kevin O'Connell's next quarterback.

Committing instead to the young J.J. McCarthy isn't the only significant move made by Minnesota brass in recent weeks, however. The Vikings were big spenders to open free agency, signing four different players to deals worth at least $15 million per year, and strengthening both sides of the trenches in the process. Among the top acquisitions were former Pro Bowl defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

Next up: the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, the Vikings hold just four picks, including No. 24 overall, thanks to a trade up for pass rusher Dallas Turner in last year's draft. But they could arguably use serious depth reinforcements at multiple spots, from the offensive line to the secondary, where veterans like Camryn Bynum and Stephon Gilmore exited via free agency.

Pete Prisco 2025 NFL mock draft 1.0: Patriots invest in protecting Drake Maye after Stefon Diggs signing Pete Prisco

Here's an early look at some of their top potential targets for the first-round selection:

5. Malaki Starks (DB, Georgia)

If the Vikings stand pat at No. 24, Starks figures to be within reach, and his positional versatility stands out after a Georgia run that saw him line up at both slot corner and safety. Plenty of scouts have raved about his football IQ and leadership skills, which could be doubly attractive to Vikings brass as Harrison Smith nears the finish line on the back end. Coordinator Brian Flores does have Josh Metellus as a Swiss Army knife to help offset Cam Bynum's exit, but Starks could provide more natural coverage skills.

4. Derrick Harmon (DL, Oregon)

Adding an even bigger developmental prospect like Michigan's Kenneth Grant could also be in play, especially with veterans like Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in place as ready-made starters. Harmon registers as a fuller package, though, with pristine technique and instincts. Regardless, Flores' front could use some longer-term juice, with both Allen and Hargrave already in their 30s, and Harmon's proven combination of width and strength would likely earn him an instant role in the rotation.

3. Grey Zabel (OL, North Dakota State)

Part of the reason the Vikings paid big bucks to add Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, two former Indianapolis Colts road-graders, was so they didn't have to hit a home run along the O-line in the draft. That doesn't mean they shouldn't go right back to the trenches if a starting-caliber prospect is available. Zabel projects as just that, and better yet, he offers both tackle and guard experience coming out of North Dakota State. The nasty attitude and Midwest roots are just bonuses, because he'd help shore up the front.

2. Tyler Booker (OG, Alabama)

If Zabel is the scrappy smaller-school swing piece, then Booker projects as the polished plug-and-play interior man, fresh off an Alabama tenure in which his leadership from the trenches was routinely heralded. His athletic traits may not pop off the charts like other prospects, but Booker's big frame (6-5, 321) and steady reputation could make him a candidate to take over as a starting guard from Day 1. The primary concern for the Vikings related to Booker: He may require a slight move up from No. 24 overall.

1. Nick Emmanwori (S, South Carolina)

The Vikings' dream scenario might be securing a top-shelf cornerback like Jahdae Barron, but that would almost certainly necessitate a big move up, and remember, they've only got four picks at their disposal this year. The next best thing might be Emmanwori, who looks more like a linebacker but patrolled the back end with tenacity at South Carolina. A tone-setter whose range and physicality could make him an instant favorite as a Flores chess piece, he may or may not last until No. 24, but he screams "playmaker."