One of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft class, Arkansas product Taylen Green enjoyed a combine showing for the ages Saturday afternoon inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with a record-setting performance.

Green followed up his record-breaking 43.5-inch vertical with another chart-topper for his position, posting an 11-foot, two-inch leap in the broad jump. Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, held the previous highs for quarterbacks with a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump.

Green's unofficial 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash is the second-fastest time ever by a quarterback. Considered a mid to late-round pick prior to the combine, the long-strider is rated as the 11th-best quarterback available per CBS Sports' individual player rankings, ahead of dual-threat passers like Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia and Georgia Tech's Haynes King.

At 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, Green's size is similar to former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, but with a considerable edge in athleticism. One of the lone playmakers for the Razorbacks last season, Green threw for 2,714 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while also picking up 777 yards rushing and eight scores on the ground.

Inconsistencies as a passer have primarily marred the development of Green, who played three seasons at Boise State before spending his final two years in the SEC at Arkansas. Green's penchant for explosive plays fueled his highlight reel for the Razorbacks under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who made the most of his abilities outside of the pocket.

Green's top performances included a six-touchdown game against Mississippi State in 2024 and five touchdowns last season during a 45-42 loss to Texas A&M, a College Football Playoff participant.

Green has flashed elite arm strength at times and often made plays off script against SEC defenses, but mechanical worries as a passer and a bevy of head-scratching decisions -- 20 total interceptions the last two seasons -- leave his draft stock a bit of an unknown.

Green told NFL Media that teams have not asked him to work out at other positions, like wide receiver. And if they did, he would decline.

"He's going to be a project at the next level because he's got to get all the parts working together, but he has a chance to be a special talent. He's going to be a Day 3 guy," CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson said before the combine.