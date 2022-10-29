The San Francisco 49ers will try to bounce back from their two-game losing streak and extend their regular season dominance against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco has won seven consecutive regular season meetings between these teams, although the Rams picked up a win in the NFC championship game last season. Los Angeles snapped a two-game losing skid with a 24-10 win over Carolina in its last game.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook list this game as a picke'm, while the over/under is set at 42.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Niners vs. Rams:

Rams vs. 49ers spread: Pick'em

Rams vs. 49ers over/under: 42 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Rams -110, 49ers -110

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles might not have had much success against San Francisco in the regular season in recent years, but it beat the 49ers in the NFC title game last season and is coming off its bye week. The Rams were able to get back on track prior to their bye week, beating Carolina by two touchdowns. They are facing a San Francisco defense that was exposed by Patrick Mahomes last week, allowing six touchdowns in seven drives.

The 49ers also gave up 9.1 yards per play against Kansas City, which was their worst mark in a game since 1965. Their defense is playing without Arik Armstead, who played in the first win over the Rams. Los Angeles is getting a boost offensively with the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson from the injured reserve, as he has not played since undergoing knee surgery in training camp.

Why the 49ers can cover

There have not been many rivalries as lopsided as this one in recent years, as San Francisco has won seven consecutive regular season contests between these teams. Los Angeles continues to have issues protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was sacked seven times in a 24-9 loss to San Francisco four weeks ago. The 49ers struggled defensively against Kansas City last week, but they still rank third in the NFL in total defense.

Their offense received a boost as well when they added running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina. McCaffrey shredded the Rams' defense two weeks ago when he was still playing for the Panthers, and he is in an even better system now. San Francisco has covered the spread at a 13-6 clip in its last 19 games, along with covering in six straight meetings between these teams.

