Adrian Peterson makes bold prediction for 2018, says he can help a team win now

After battling injuries for most of the past two years, free agent running back Adrian Peterson says he's finally healthy.

When we last saw Peterson on the field, he was playing for the Arizona Cardinals. However, his 2017 season was cut short in November after he suffered a neck injury that caused him to miss the final five games of the year. Over the past two seasons combined, Peterson has missed a total of 18 games due to injury while playing for the Vikings, Saints and Cardinals.

According to Peterson, though, those injuries are a thing of the past and he's now ready to help someone win a Super Bowl, but only if they'll sign him first.

"I'm healthy and I'm ready to roll," Peterson told NFL.com on Thursday. "If you want someone to help you win a championship and be productive -- be very productive -- you know how to contact me."

Peterson is so confident about his ability to stay healthy this year that he's already making at least one bold prediction for 2018: The 33-year-old said he'll be the best running back in the league, if he plays.

"When I got my shot in Arizona, I showed what I was able to do," Peterson said of last year. "I know once I get back out there, I'll be blessed with a healthy season and show people I'm still the best in the league."

Peterson might not have been the best running back in the league last year, but he did show flashes of the player who won the NFL MVP in 2012. In two of his six games with the Cardinals, Peterson rushed for 130 yards or more, including a Week 9 game against the 49ers, where he rushed for 159 yards in a 20-10 win.

On the other hand, Peterson did struggle at times, especially during his short stint with the Saints. Peterson was such a bad fit in New Orleans -- he was held to 35 yards or less in all four games he played in -- that the Saints traded him to Arizona back in October. Despite his ugly exit from New Orleans, Peterson said he'd definitely "be open" to returning, if they wanted them.

If Peterson's wondering why he's still a free agent, it's probably because teams are worried about two things: His age and his injury history.

Peterson's at an age most running backs just don't produce anymore. As a matter of fact, over the past 20 years, only two running backs have rushed for 800 or more yards after turning 33 (Frank Gore and Emmitt Smith). Basically, in today's NFL, running backs of his age just haven't been productive.

To prove to teams that he can still play, Peterson has turned into the new James Harrison: He's now sharing workout videos on social media.

The former Vikings running back also has a message for any teams that might be watching these videos.

"Just keep watching," Peterson said. "If you want to know what I'm up to, just check me out on social media -- you'll see the workout that I'm doing and keeping my body in shape. I'm ready. Not only that, and I say this as humble as I can, there's a lot of teams out here that have running backs that I look at, that I know that I can teach a lot and I know that I can outplay, easily."

If Peterson's willing to sign a contract with a low base salary and a lot of incentives, there's a good chance he'll be off the free agent market by the time NFL teams kick off training camp in July. In Peterson's ideal scenario, he'd end up signing with the Texans, which would give him a chance to return to Texas, where he was born and raised.