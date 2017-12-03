Andy Reid reportedly cedes play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy

The Kansas City Chiefs are mired in a major offensive slump. Through the first five weeks of the season, the Chiefs were destroying worlds offensively, averaging 414.2 yards and 32.8 points per game, which ranked second and first in the NFL, respectively. Kareem Hunt was breaking 50-plus yard touchdowns seemingly every other snap, Alex Smith was hitting receivers down the field behind the defense, and it didn't look like they could be stopped.

Since then, the Chiefs have collapsed. From Week 6 through 12, the Chiefs averaged just 312.3 yards and 18.0 points per game. Both of those figures, obviously, represent the bigger drop-off in the league from the first segment of the season to the next. The Chiefs couldn't even get untracked against the sliding Buffalo Bills, who had allowed 638 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in the three games prior to their win over the Chiefs last week.

In the wake of the slide, head coach Andy Reid is giving up his play-calling duties. According to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will call the plays against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is benching....himself. He has has planned to hand over play calling to OC Matt Nagy for today's game vs. Jets although Reid will continue to have oversight, per team sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 3, 2017

Play-calling and offensive design are likely Reid's best skills as a coach, so it's interesting to see him hand over that responsibility to one of his assistants. Then again, Reid has done something like this before. Back in 2015, he turned to former assistant Doug Pederson for help with play-calling, though he downplayed the importance of the decision by saying that all the offensive coaches always helped out. It would not at all be a surprise if Reid eventually took the full-time play-calling responsibilities back at some point, but for now, he's trying to get a little help from his friends.