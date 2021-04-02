The Chicago Bears didn't exactly spend big to upgrade the quarterback position this offseason, signing former Cowboys backup Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency. But they're selling Dalton's acquisition as a clear improvement from 2020, when they shuffled between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. Weeks after Dalton said he was assured a starting job upon signing with the team, Bears general manager Ryan Pace confirmed Friday that the longtime Bengals QB will open 2021 as Chicago's starter, saying Dalton is a "complete" signal-caller who instantly makes the team better.

"He's a nine-year starter," Pace told reporters. "He's been to three Pro Bowls. He's one of the more complete quarterbacks that we evaluated this year in free agency, and we're excited to have him ... We feel like we've gotten better with Andy."

Asked why he's committed to Dalton as the starter well in advance of a potential training camp competition, Pace was succinct.

"Because that's how we see Andy Dalton ... as a starting quarterback."

The rest of the NFL might disagree. As The Athletic's Dan Pompei wrote this week, the Bears have seemingly "slathered and soaked their new quarterback in anointing oil" after Dalton found a quiet market in free agency. While other clubs, like the 49ers, reportedly expressed interest in Dalton as a backup, few seemed eager to pay the veteran low-end starter money, let alone hand him an uncontested starting job. This, of course, also came on the heels of the Bears attempting to acquire Seahawks star Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade -- far more of a big-name swing at the position.

Still, Chicago can at least rest easy knowing one of its top offensive coaches has a history with Dalton. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor previously worked with Dalton in Cincinnati, where the QB earned his three Pro Bowl nods.