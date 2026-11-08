Two of the NFL's hottest teams will clash Sunday night in the Windy City when the Chicago Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both teams will enter Sunday night with winning streaks. Chicago has won three straight games on the strength of an offense that has scored 95 points over that span. Tampa Bay has won consecutive games behind a running game that has churned out a staggering 582 yards during the winning streak.

Here's how you can follow the action, along with a breakdown and a prediction.

Where to watch Bears vs. Buccaneers live

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 8 | 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC | Stream: fubo

NBC | fubo Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -3.5, O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bears vs. Buccaneers: Need to know

Bears red-hot offense

Chicago's offense has been a juggernaut since Caleb Williams returned from injury. Over that span, they've scored 31, 30 and 34 points while receiving stellar play from Williams, who has re-entered the league MVP conversation.

Over the last three games, Williams has completed a staggering 73.8% of his passes with four touchdowns and zero picks while averaging 287 yards per game.

The Simmons effect

Last Sunday was Jeffery Simmons' first game as a Bear after he was traded from Tennessee. Against the Seahawks, Simmons filled the stat sheet with six tackles (including one for loss), a sack and a pass breakup. Simmons was part of a Bears defense that held Seattle to just 17 points, 18 first downs and 252 yards.

Tampa 2

Williams will have to rise to the challenge of facing a Buccaneer defense that is conjuring up memories of Tampa Bay's legendary "Tampa 2" unit.

Over the last two games, the Buccaneers' defense has allowed just 13 points and forced a whopping eight turnovers. They've been especially stout against the pass, allowing just 175 and 125 yards in their last two games. Tampa Bay has also held their last two opponents (the Panthers and Falcons) to under 100 rushing yards, which is significant given the running backs (Chuba Hubbard and Bijan Robinson) they've faced in recent weeks.

The Buccaneers' defensive charge has been led by linebackers Josiah Trotter (68 tackles and a pick-six), Alex Anzalone (42 tackles and three interceptions) and pass rushers David Walker and YaYa Diaby.

Ground and pound

Along with their defense, the Buccaneers' recent success has been predicated on the running game and specifically running backs Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell. Tampa Bay ran for 258 yards in its 43-13 win over Carolina and 324 in the rain during last Sunday's 16-0 win over Atlanta while becoming the first team since 1974 to win a game without completing a pass.

Irving ran for a career-high 170 yards against Atlanta while recording his third 100-yard rushing performance in Tampa Bay's last four games. Gainwell ran for a career-high 140 yards and 25 carries against the Falcons.

Prediction

After a 0-4 start, Tampa Bay has proven to be a team on the rise over the past month. The Buccaneers are first in the NFL in both rushing yards gained and fewest rushing yards allowed.

Tampa Bay's passing game, however, has largely been non-existent, even with the return of Baker Mayfield. Until Tampa Bay's passing game starts to show its teeth, it's going to be hard to pick them in matchups like this.

I'm picking the Bears in a game that will likely come down to defense and Caleb Williams making a few key completions down the stretch. Score: Bears 20, Buccaneers 16