The Chicago Bears will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is 5-7 overall and 2-4 at home, while Houston is 4-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Bears have lost six consecutive games. The Texans lost for the first time in three games last week.

Houston is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Texans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 46. Before entering any Texans vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 20-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $800. The model also enters Week 14 on an incredible 116-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bears vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Texans vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Texans spread: Bears +1.5

Bears vs. Texans over-under: 46 points

Bears vs. Texans money line: Chicago +110, Houston -130

Latest Odds: Bears +1.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Bears

This past Sunday, the Bears lost to the Detroit Lions, 34-30. Chicago could not hold onto a 10-point fourth quarter lead. The Bears have lost their most consecutive games since they dropped eight in a row in 2002. Mitchell Trubisky threw for 267 yards and a TD and lost the ball on a strip sack. He has lost a fumble in each of his past two games and has four turnovers during that span.

David Montgomery had 111 scrimmage yards (72 rushing) and two rushing TDs last week. He has 50-plus scrimmage yards in 10 of his 11 games this season. Montgomery needs 62 scrimmage yards for his second consecutive 1,000+ scrimmage yard season. Allen Robinson led the team with six receptions for 75 yards last week. He has six-plus catches in each of his past five games. Robinson Is one of two NFC wide receivers with 10 games of five-plus receptions in 2020. He need 96 yards for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.

What you need to know about the Texans

Meanwhile, Houston fell 26-20 to the Indianapolis Colts. Deshaun Watson fumbled a snap at the Indianapolis two-yard line with 90 seconds remaining and the Colts recovered to preserve their victory. The Texans did not score in the second half and Watson was also sacked in the end zone for a safety. Watson passed for 341 yards and rushed for a TD. But he did not have a touchdown pass for the first time this season and threw an interception after not being picked off in his past six games. .

David Johnson was put on the COVID-19 list and will not play this week. The Texans are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 84.4 on average. Keke Coutee had 141 yards receiving and Chad Hansen 101, career highs for both players. Coutee was inactive for eight of Houston's first nine games, but was needed to step forward with Will Fuller suspended.

How to make Bears vs. Texans picks

The model has simulated Bears vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it has also generated a pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bears vs. Texans? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Texans spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 14 of the NFL season on an incredible 116-76 roll.