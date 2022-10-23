The defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) are set to host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) in a cross-conference Week 7 showdown in Cincinnati. The Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, won a thrilling 30-26 shootout over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, while the Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota and dominant rushing attack, upset the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 last Sunday. Both teams have been strong against the spread in 2022, with the Falcons going 6-0 and the Bengals 4-2 ATS thus far.

Bengals vs. Falcons spread: Bengals -6.5

Bengals vs. Falcons over/under: 47.5 points

What you need to know about the Bengals

Cincinnati didn't have too much breathing room in its game with the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, but the Bengals still walked away with a 30-26 win. Burrow was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 300 yards on 37 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Burrow's 60-yard TD bomb to Chase in the fourth quarter.

Burrow and Chase are once again having outstanding individual seasons for the Bengals. Outside of a four-interception performance in Week 1, Burrow has played quite well, completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,616 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions and a quarterback rating of 95.6. Meanwhile, Chase is among the NFL leaders in most major receiving categories with 39 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

What you need to know about the Falcons

After an 0-2 start, the Falcons have won three of their last four games, including last week's 28-14 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota has played efficient football, but it has been the Falcons' rushing attack that has sparked their early season turnaround.

Atlanta is averaging 165.2 rushing yards per game in 2022, which ranks third in the NFL. Starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson got off to a fast start, but has since landed on injured reserve. In his absence, the duo of Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley have combined for 387 yards and a touchdown on 89 carries. Mariota has added 206 and 3 touchdowns on the ground as well. This could be a significant advantage for the Falcons as they face a Cincinnati defense that is giving up 121.0 rushing yards per game in 2022.

