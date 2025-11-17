After an extended wait for a donor organ, former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar announced that he is scheduled to receive a liver transplant. Kosar, who underwent multiple procedures last week to address internal bleeding, said early Monday morning in a social media video that he was moments away from having the transplant surgery.

Kosar was initially set to receive the transplant last weekend, but the procedure was delayed as the donor organ was infected. The former Cleveland Browns star previously announced that doctors diagnosed him with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson's disease. He now has reason for optimism in one of his lengthy health battles.

"It may not be Victory Monday on the football field, but here we are at 4:23 in the morning at University Hospital, and it's absolutely Victory Monday for me," Kosar said. "Looking forward to literally heading on down right now to get that liver transplant. As you get ready for something monumental and transformative like this in your life, you can't help but be a little reflective. As I go down here today, I think about all the awesome, awesome support and fans out there and my amazing children and family and stuff."

Despite his health issues, Kosar maintains his sense of humor and unabashed love for the Browns. Last week, he jokingly embraced his "Steelers black and gold regulation University Hospital attire" while awaiting one of his procedures.

After he led the Miami Hurricanes to the 1983 national championship, Kosar entered the NFL's supplemental draft with the intention of landing with his favorite team, the Browns. Cleveland successfully secured the Ohio native, and he proceeded to build a legendary career with his hometown team over nearly a decade as its starting quarterback.

Kosar earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1987, guided the Browns to four playoff appearances in five years and etched his name into team and NFL history. He set multiple league records, including the most consecutive playoff games with three touchdowns and most consecutive completed passes without an interception. He later signed with the Dallas Cowboys and won a Super Bowl in his first year with the franchise, serving as backup to Troy Aikman.