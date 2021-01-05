The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts have now begun their on-field preparations for Super Wild-Card Weekend as the two clubs both hit the practice field on Tuesday in a limited capacity. Each simply conducted a walkthrough session leading up to Saturday's playoff opener, and there were a few notable names either limited or missing from the start of the week.

Buffalo continues to be without receiver Cole Beasley, who suffered a knee injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss last Sunday's regular-season finale against Miami. The Bills also limited the NFL's leading receiver in Stefon Diggs due to an oblique injury along with Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), who had three total touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. Again, these tags do need to be taken with a grain of salt as this wasn't a full practice, but noteworthy nonetheless.

Specifically, Beasley's situation is probably the one worth paying close attention to considering he was held out of Week 17. Head coach Sean McDermott noted on Monday that there was "no real update" on Beasley as he remains week-to-week and continues to rehab. As for Diggs and McKenzie, it will be interesting to see how their statuses evolve throughout the week, but it's worth pointing out that neither left Sunday's win due to injury. Diggs played 48% of the offensive snaps and was taken out for essentially the entire second half after Buffalo pulled most of its starters. Meanwhile, McKenzie played 91% of the offensive snaps.

As for the Colts, they also had a walkthrough and their injury report is merely a projection of what it could have been had a full session occurred. The notable member on Indy's roster that would have been held out, include quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle).

While it may be a bit jarring to see your starting quarterback and star defender as non-participants to begin the week (even if it is just a projection), alarm bells shouldn't be going off just yet at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rivers has been dealing with this toe injury for the bulk of the season, has missed every first practice (or walkthrough) of the week dating back to Week 13, and still has managed to play on game day. As for Buckner, Indy has also managed his injury and hasn't missed game action because of it. Running back Jonathan Taylor was also limited with a shoulder injury.

The Colts will take on the Bills in Buffalo at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday on CBS.