Bills vs. Patriots live updates: Buffalo hosts a struggling Drake Maye and New England

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off in a pivotal AFC East showdown in Orchard Park.

This is the first matchup of the season between these division rivals, and the two split the season series last season, with each club winning on the road. For New England, their Week 5 win in Buffalo last year was a turning point in their campaign, and they will be hoping for a similar result in this Week 4 matchup. So far, the defending AFC champions have looked anything but, falling to a 1-2 start. In particular, Drake Maye has struggled, entering Week 4 leading the league in interceptions.

The Patriots will look to claw back to .500 despite the injury bug taking a sizable bite out of them this week, with star corner Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore out due to shoulder injuries.

As for the Bills, they've jumped out to a perfect 3-0 record under first-year head coach Joe Brady. Josh Allen has himself on an MVP trajectory, owning the most total touchdowns (11) in the NFL this season. Meanwhile, Greg Rousseau has been holding it down on the defensive side of the ball, leading the league in sacks (6).

Will Buffalo continue to roll and improve to 4-0? Will the Patriots reclaim their magic from last season? We're about to find out. Below, you can find our live blog of Sunday's contest where you can check out real-time highlights and expert analysis.

How to watch Bills vs. Patriots live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -7, O/U 49.5 (via DraftKings)