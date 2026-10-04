Skip to Main Content

Bills vs. Patriots live updates: Buffalo hosts a struggling Drake Maye and New England

Keep up with all the biggest developments as two AFC East rivals meet in Week 4

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google
drake-maye-0921.jpg
Getty Images

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off in a pivotal AFC East showdown in Orchard Park. 

This is the first matchup of the season between these division rivals, and the two split the season series last season, with each club winning on the road. For New England, their Week 5 win in Buffalo last year was a turning point in their campaign, and they will be hoping for a similar result in this Week 4 matchup. So far, the defending AFC champions have looked anything but, falling to a 1-2 start. In particular, Drake Maye has struggled, entering Week 4 leading the league in interceptions. 

The Patriots will look to claw back to .500 despite the injury bug taking a sizable bite out of them this week, with star corner Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore out due to shoulder injuries.  

As for the Bills, they've jumped out to a perfect 3-0 record under first-year head coach Joe Brady. Josh Allen has himself on an MVP trajectory, owning the most total touchdowns (11) in the NFL this season. Meanwhile, Greg Rousseau has been holding it down on the defensive side of the ball, leading the league in sacks (6). 

Will Buffalo continue to roll and improve to 4-0? Will the Patriots reclaim their magic from last season? We're about to find out. Below, you can find our live blog of Sunday's contest where you can check out real-time highlights and expert analysis. 

How to watch Bills vs. Patriots live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bills -7, O/U 49.5 (via DraftKings)

Add CBS Sports on Google
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Joey Porter Jr. Expected to Make Cowboys Debut Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Bears To Start Tyson Bagent VS Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Joey Porter Jr. Likely to Make Cowboys Debut Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Drake Maye vs. Josh Allen: NFL Week 4 QB Comparison

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    DeVonta Smith Out for Week 4: Impact on Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Fantasy Impact: DeVonta Smith Ruled Out vs. the Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Nico Collins Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlook

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Ruled Out vs. Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Fantasy Football: Start Puka Nacua in Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    Jets' Breece Hall and Adonai Mitchell Ruled Out vs. the Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    Vikings' Justin Jefferson Ruled Out vs. Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    The Rams DT Aaron Donald Ruled Out vs. the Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    0:16

    Browns DT Mason Graham Expected to Miss a Few Weeks

  • Image thumbnail
    6:28

    Patriots vs. Bills Preview & Predictions | HQ NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Steelers Lost 5 Straight Road Games at CLE: Week 4 Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    NFL Week 4: Steelers at Browns Game Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Caleb Williams Out for Week 4: Who Starts for Bears?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Browns Move to Top of AFC North for 1st Time Since 2022

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NFL Week 4: Why the Patriots Will Beat the Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    'VERY QUIRKY': Wild Ending to Game 1 Gives Brewers Series Lead

See All NFL Videos