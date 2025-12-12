There is no bigger game this weekend than the AFC East rivalry clash between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Both teams are Super Bowl contenders, and both quarterbacks are playing at an MVP level. This one should be a treat for football fans everywhere.

The Bills are two game back of the Patriots in the division, and this is their last chance to stay alive in that race. New England wins the AFC East with a win in this game, so Buffalo will try to pull off another late comeback, as it did in 2021. That year, the Bills were in this exact position before storming back to finish in first. Reigning MVP Josh Allen is coming off a huge four-touchdown performance in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he might have a point to prove against current MVP frontrunner Drake Maye.

Speaking of Maye, he and the Patriots have rattled off 10 straight wins. If they make it 11 in a row, Maye would tie Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Lamar Jackson for the longest winning streak by a second-year quarterback in NFL history. Maye has been on fire, and he got to put his feet up on the bye week after lighting up the New York Giants on Dec. 1. On the other side of the ball, the New England defense has been dominant. That unit has allowed more than 23 points just once all season, and that was in a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins back in Week 2.

Here is everything you need to know about this clash of the AFC titans.

Where to watch Bills vs. Patriots live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bills -1.5, O/U 49.5 (via DraftKings)

Bills vs. Patriots: Need to know

Bills trying to avoid the broom. Buffalo hasn't been swept by a divisional opponent since 2019, when it dropped both games to New England. That streak could come to an end this weekend if the Bills don't pull out a win in Foxborough. If those stakes weren't already high enough, this game could decide the division. A Patriots will win give them their first AFC East title since 2019, so any hope that the Bills have of continuing that streak starts with a win on Sunday.

Drake Maye looks to make an MVP statement. According to FanDuel, the NFL MVP race is essentially down to Maye and Matthew Stafford. Talk about a prime opportunity for the former to state his case in a marquee matchup against the 2024 MVP. The last time Maye saw the Bills, he threw for 273 yards but didn't record any touchdowns. However, that was on the road in a hostile environment. This time, Maye will get the benefit of a friendly crowd and another eight games of experience under his belt.

Benford balling out. The Bills secondary has taken a step forward thanks to the play of Christian Benford, who has made huge plays for a few weeks now. With last week's pick six of Joe Burrow, Benford became the first player in Bills history to score a defensive touchdown in consecutive games. Buffalo would love for him to make it three in a row this week.

Bills vs. Patriots prediction, pick



In terms of picking a side in this one, it's easy to see the outcome going either way. There's a reason this spread is only 1.5 points in favor of the visiting Bills. Instead, let's look at the total. Despite the fact that two star quarterbacks will take the field, this may not become a shootout. The New England defense has been steady all season, and Buffalo should be able to handle this collection of Patriots receivers. I think this one comes in under the number. Pick: Bills -1.5; Under 49.5