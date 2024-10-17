Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have accounted for 50.4% of the Saints' receiving yards this season. Both are out tonight. It will be up to Mason Tipton, Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown to step up for Spencer Rattler.
Broncos vs. Saints live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'
Sean Payton returns to New Orleans to face his former team
Sean Payton is back in New Orleans, but he's not after a Saints victory. Two years after his trade to Denver, the longtime head coach is looking to put the Broncos above .500 on Thursday night, with Bo Nix and Co. kicking off Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season with a cross-conference clash.
Dennis Allen's Saints started the year hot, but quarterback Derek Carr is sidelined due to an injury, forcing rookie Spencer Rattler to make his second straight start. He's got a tall task before him, too, with the Broncos entering Thursday's contest boasting a top-five defense.
Can New Orleans spoil Payton's homecoming to snap a four-game losing streak? Or are the Broncos primed to keep pace with the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West, using their strong defense to improve to 4-3? Either way, this one should be close. Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis.
Where to watch Saints vs. Broncos
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 17 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Stream: Prime Video
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Broncos -2.5 | O/U 37 (DraftKings)
Keep an eye on Broncos WR Devaughn Vele tonight. He recorded a career-high 78 receiving yards last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. In the two games he's played this season, he's caught 12 passes for 117 yards!
Tonight, the Saints welcome Sean Payton back to New Orleans.
He won the only Super Bowl in Saints franchise history (XLIV, 2009 season). Tonight, he could become the seventh head coach to defeat all 32 current franchises in the NFL.
The current list includes:
Bill Belichick
Tony Dungy
John Fox
Bill Parcells
Andy Reid
Mike Shanahan
Broncos inactives
Saints inactives
QB Derek Carr
TE Taysom Hill
WR Chris Olave
LB Pete Werner
RB Jordan Mims
DT Khalen Saunders
C/G Cesar Ruiz
