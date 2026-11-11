After a one-game absence due to a concussion, Deshaun Watson will be back as the Cleveland Browns starter in Week 10. As reported by ESPN, the veteran signal caller will start the club's matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday, a decision that was made despite an encouraging start from second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders in Week 9.

Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime loss to the Saints in New Orleans. That showing from Sanders appeared to give head coach Todd Monken some pause about who would start going forward, after he declined to name a starter earlier this week. In the days that followed, however, Monken has reportedly decided to go back to his Week 1 starter and send Sanders back to his role as the top backup.

Shedeur Sanders CLE • QB • #2 CMP% 64.7 YDs 299 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 8.79 View Profile

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 65.5 YDs 1806 TD 7 INT 3 YD/Att 7.25 View Profile

Watson, who has been sacked an NFL-high 33 times this season, was placed in concussion protocol last Tuesday before Week 9 after reporting concussion symptoms to the medical staff. He was eventually able to clear the protocol before the matchup against New Orleans, but the Browns decided to keep him inactive for the contest, thrusting Sanders into the starting role.

In his first start of the season, Sanders got into a rhythm down the stretch for Cleveland as it tried to pull off the overtime win. Over the span of the fourth quarter and overtime, the Colorado product completed 12-of-19 for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders in Week 9 First 3 quarters 4th quarter/overtime Completions/attempts 7/12 12/19 Passing yards 100 197 TD-INT 0-0 2-0

That wasn't enough, however, to push Monken over the edge and keep him as the starter. Watson, who beat out Sanders for the Week 1 job this summer, has been a key factor in Cleveland jumping out to five wins over the first nine games. The Browns are 5-3 with him as the starter, and he's completed 65.5% of his passes with a 91.2 passer rating. Both of those figures are on pace to set new highs over his tenure with the Browns.