The Tennessee Titans will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Both teams are 8-3; Tennessee is 4-2 at home, while Cleveland is 3-2 on the road. The Browns have won three consecutive games. The Titans have won three of their past four.

Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Titans vs. Browns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 54.

Titans vs. Browns spread: Titans -5.5

Titans vs. Browns over-under: 54 points

Titans vs. Browns money line: Tennessee -245, Cleveland +205

What you need to know about the Titans

The Titans strolled past the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, 45-26. The win gave Tennessee sole possession of the division lead in the AFC South. Derrick Henry rushed for three TDs and 178 yards on 27 carries. He became the fourth player in NFL history with three games of 175-plus rushing yards and three rushing TDs in his first five seasons. Henry had 159 scrimmage yards (84 rushing) and two TDs (one rushing) in the last meeting with the Browns, a 43-13 Titans win on September 8, 2019. Tennessee enters this week's game with 158.2 rushing yards per game, third best in the league.

Ryan Tannehill has 17 TDs (16 passing) vs. one INT for a 117.7 rating in six home games this season. A.J. Brown had four catches for 98 yards and a TD last week. He had 100 yards in the last meeting. Brown has a TD catch in four of his past five home games. Kevin Byard has four INTs in his past two meetings with the Browns. Malcolm Butler had a 38-yard INT return for a TD in the last meeting. Tennessee has won the past three matchups with Cleveland.

What you need to know about the Browns

Meanwhile, Cleveland edged the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-25, as the Browns continued on their best start since 1994. Nick Chubb rushed for 144 yards and a TD on 19 carries. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 110-plus rushing yards. He had 75 rushing yards in the last meeting. Kareem Hunt has 60-plus rushing yards in four of his past five games. Chubb (719) and Hunt (706) are the only pair of teammates with 700-plus rushing yards each this season. The Browns rank first in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with 161.4 on average.

Jarvis Landry set season highs in catches (eight) and yards (143) and had his first TD catch of the season last week. He had 67 yards in the last meeting. Baker Mayfield threw two TD passes last week and has no INTs in his past four games. Myles Garrett had two sacks in the last meeting. He has a sack in his past three road games and is tied for second in the NFL with 9.5 sacks. The Browns lead the all-time series with the Titans, 35-31.

