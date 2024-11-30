The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look for their second consecutive victory to move one step closer to the NFC South lead as they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs (5-6) beat the Giants on the road, 30-7 in Week 12, while the Panthers (3-8) fell at home to the Chiefs, 30-27. Tampa Bay has won the last three meetings, including a 9-0 snooze-fest in Week 18 of the 2023-24 season. The Bucs are 7-4 against the spread, while the Panthers are 4-7 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bucs vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 46.5. Tampa is the -258 money line favorite (risk $258 to win $100), while Carolina is the +209 underdog.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Panthers:

Bucs vs. Panthers spread: Bucs -5.5

Bucs vs. Panthers over/under: 46.5 points

Bucs vs. Panthers money line: Bucs -258, Panthers +209

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay got a big performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield in last week's blowout win over the Giants. Mayfield completed 24 of 30 passes for 294 yards, while rushing four times for 29 yards and a score. On the season, the Bucs QB has thrown for 2,799 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Having top wide receiver Mike Evans back in the lineup helped as well, catching five passes for 68 yards in the 30-7 victory.

The real star for Tampa Bay was running back Bucky Irving, who rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, while catching six passes for 64 yards. Fellow running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker also rushed for short touchdowns, but seem to have been passed on the depth chart by the rookie Irving. The Panthers give up a league high 160.5 yards on the ground so Tampa Bay's rushers should feast once again this week. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

The three-win Panthers put a scare into the league's top team, Kansas City, in part due to the fine play of second year quarterback Bryce Young. The former No. 1 overall pick, who was benched earlier this season, threw for 265 yards and a touchdown, while not turning the ball over against a top defense. He seems to have made strides in his development and should continue his progress for the remainder of the season.

Carolina's offensive star in 2024 has been running back Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 58 yards and a score against a stingy Kansas City rush defense. Once an afterthought in the Panthers offense, Hubbard has rushed for 876 yards and scored eight times (including one receiving) this season. Second round pick Jonathon Brooks made his NFL debut last week, carrying the ball two times for seven yards, and should see more action going forward. The Panthers have young pieces in their offense who look to be building blocks for the future. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bucs vs. Panthers picks

The model has simulated Tampa Bay vs. Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Panthers vs. Buccaneers on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?