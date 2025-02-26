Newly hired Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson shared that quarterback Caleb Williams repeatedly messaged him throughout Super Bowl LIX during an appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders. Johnson used the anecdote of his quarterback persistently contacting him via phone during the Super Bowl to illustrate how Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, is eager to begin working with him following the Bears' hire of the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

"Man, I tell you what, he's hungry. He's hungry," Johnson said. "I'm trying to watch the Super Bowl with my family. I made it back to Detroit just for a weekend, and I'm watching and my phone just keeps buzzing. And it's Caleb, time and time again.

"You know, 'What's going on here? What are we thinking? That was a cool play,' Things like that. And so I just know this is a hungry individual that's ready to get this career started because he's got a chance to be pretty darn special."

After becoming one of the top offensive playcallers in the league with the Lions, Johnson now becomes a central coach in Williams' development, which was hindered by coaching instability as a rookie. The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron midway through Williams' rookie season, and coach Matt Eberflus soon followed after botched timeout management cost Chicago their Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

Williams finished his rookie season having completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.