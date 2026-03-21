The New York Giants could face questions about Cam Skattebo's media appearances following comments he made this week surrounding CTE and asthma, serious health conditions the running back believes are fake. Skattebo, who's entering his second season in the NFL, was asked by podcast host Frank Dalena if he thought the brain disease stemming from repeated head injuries was real.

"No, it's an excuse," Skattebo said this week during an appearance on the "Bring The Juice" podcast.

Breathing issues associated with asthma, a lung ailment, are also a fake medical condition, per Skattebo. As the conversation steered toward asthma, Skattebo said to "just literally breathe air" as a means to prevent lung issues.

The American Lung Association has determined the following factors play a role in developing asthma, which could be fatal: family history, allergies, occupational exposure, viral respiratory infections, smoking, air pollution and obesity.

A 2023 study conducted by Boston University revealed 92% of former NFL players who were analyzed after death had CTE, a degenerative brain disease often caused by repetitive head impacts during contact sports or military service. For the first time ever in 2016, the NFL acknowledged a direct link between football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

"Following a thorough assessment and extensive analysis by our neuropathology experts, OCME has found unambiguous diagnostic evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, in the brain tissue of the decedent. The findings correspond with the classification of low-stage CTE, according to current consensus criteria," The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement.

Skattebo's comments likely won't come without repercussions. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have worked to make the game safer for more than a decade. The league said in 2025 that it has significantly reduced concussion injuries since the adoption of new rules and guardian caps, soft-shell covers that go over helmets and lessen the impact of hits.

Skattebo is coming off a season-ending injury during his rookie campaign after dislocating his ankle in October. Skattebo, the No. 105 overall pick out of Arizona State, had rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries, to go along with 24 receptions for 207 yards and two scores over his first eight NFL games.

The Giants or the NFL has not commented on Skattebo's remarks.