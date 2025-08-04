After getting arrested on alleged weapons violations on Friday night, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was released from jail on Monday afternoon and will not face criminal charges, according to The Athletic.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night, Perryman was pulled over by Los Angeles police department officers for alleged vehicle code violations, per a report from KTLA. Upon further investigation, officers said they found five guns, two of which were assault-style rifles. That's when Perryman was taken to jail and booked on multiple weapons violations.

The 10-year NFL veteran spent the weekend in jail, and LA County jail records confirm he was released at 2:03 p.m. on Monday.

"The charges have been dismissed, and we're grateful the matter has been resolved. At this time, Denzel is focused on getting back to his family and teammates," Perryman's agent, Ron Butler, told The Athletic.

Shortly before Perryman was released from custody, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the linebacker's arrest at training camp. Harbaugh said he visited Perryman on Sunday, and the team was prepared to let the legal process play out.

"He's working through the legalities, along with his representation," Harbaugh said. "Had the chance to see him yesterday. Went over and visited. He was in good spirits. Love Denzel. He's always done right. He's never done wrong. He's got a beautiful family. We're just letting the due process play out."

Perryman is entering his 11th NFL season and eighth with the Chargers, and he just signed a one-year contract to remain with the team in March. Last season, Perryman started 11 games for the Chargers while totaling 55 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Over the course of his decade-long career, which also included stints with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, Perryman has accumulated 717 tackles with 53 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.