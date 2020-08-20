Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Chris Jones predicts the Chiefs will win 5 Super Bowl rings ( 2:19 )

The Kansas City Chiefs have just three weeks to go until their regular season opener, and it looks like they're going to have to spend some of that time figuring out who's going to replace starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland. The 28-year-old, who started 15 games last season, has been hit with a four-game suspension that will keep him off the field until October.

The announcement of the suspension ends a months-long saga that actually started back in April when it was first reported that Breeland was facing a four-game suspension. The corner appealed the suspension, but ended up losing his appeal this week.

"I have received a four game suspension for off-the-field matters," Breeland wrote on Instagram. "I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl title."

The corner was arrested in April for charges that include marijuana possession, resisting arrest and driving with an open container of alcohol. According to NFL.com, Breeland was suspended for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.

Due to the suspension, Breeland will be out until Week 5, which means he'll miss games against the Texans (Sept. 10), Chargers (Sept. 20), Ravens (Sept. 28) and Patriots (Oct. 4).

The 2019 season marked Breeland's first year in Kansas City, and he came up big for the Chiefs. During the regular season, Breeland tallied 48 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The corner also came up with a huge play in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the 49ers when he picked off Jimmy Garoppolo.

After one season in Kansas City, Breeland hit free agency in March, but never really drew any serious interest from any other teams. After nearly a month on the open market, Breeland decided to re-sign with the Chiefs on a one-year deal.

Keeping Breeland made sense on the Chiefs' end, because if there's one spot where they couldn't really afford to lose any depth, it's at corner. Kansas City was already hurting at the position, and now Breeland's suspension is going to make things worse. The Chiefs will basically have to choose from one of three inexperienced players to replace Breeland in Rashad Fenton (second-year player), Antonio Hamilton (career backup) and L'Jarius Sneed (rookie).

The loss of Breeland also means Kansas City will be down another starter when the season begins. When the team was heading into training camp, it looked like they were going to have 20 of 22 starters from their Super Bowl team on the field for Week 1, but that number is now down to 17 after Damien Williams and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif both decided to opt out for the year.