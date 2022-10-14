A noisy week in D.C. resulted in a much-needed win for the Commanders, who blocked out the outside noise while recording a 12-7 win in Chicago on Thursday night. After the game, Ron Rivera, who played for the Bears before being an assistant coach in Chicago, received the game ball from his players after netting his first win at Solider Field as a head coach.

It was a particularly tough week for Rivera, who had to clarify comments about quarterback Carson Wentz following the team's fourth consecutive loss. He got emotional during Thursday night's postgame press conference after being asked about a recent report regarding him and the Commanders' acquisition of Wentz this offseason.

Wentz declined to address the report involving his head coach. He did, however, speak about the admiration he has for Rivera.

"Coach Rivera, he's awesome," said Wentz, who is now 2-4 as the Commanders' starting quarterback. "I've had a ton of respect for him, playing in this league for a while from afar, but getting to play for him is even better. It's definitely special, and he's someone that I respect. He's gonna speak his mind. He's gonna be very direct and to the point, and in this business, that means a lot. I think guys love that about him.

"He's gonna be straight up, and (he's) very motivational. Guys respond to him really well. I have a lot of respect for him. I'm appreciative of him, for what he's done for me."

Prior to defending his desire to acquire Wentz this offseason, Rivera lauded his quarterback's toughness on Thursday night, acknowledging that Wentz played through some discomfort after injuring his throwing hand. He also acknowledged Wentz's key block near the goal line for Brian Robinson Jr.'s, who would later score the game-winning touchdown.

"There's a toughness about him that I don't think a lot of people understand," Rivera said. "He's a very resilient young man, and he wants to win in a bad way. I hope that's an exhibition of of his desire, his willingness to go out and just lay it on the line and. I just hope people understand, that's why a young man like that is somebody that people can be drawn to."

Despite the outside distractions, the Commanders played winning football on Thursday night. Washington's defense sacked Justin Fields five times while mostly keeping his running contained until the game's final moments. The defense also came up with three critical stops in the red zone that included one on the Bears' final possession.

Offensively, Washington received a strong game from Robinson, who made his first NFL start less than two months after sustaining gunshot wounds after being a victim of an attempted robbery. And while he only threw for 99 yards, Wentz took care of the ball while not putting his defense in adverse spots.

Both Wentz and Rivera are surely hoping that Thursday night's win can serve as a springboard for Washington while putting more of the outside focus back to what is happening on the field.

"Their energy, their excitement is something we can build off," Rivera said of his team. "That feeling, that sensation and what it means to go out and play well.

"You know, the guys gave me the ball because it's my first victory as a coach here. ... I told you guys, it's really special to be able to do that, but what we need to do is we need to go home and we need to defend our territory, make it special. And so, we can work off that energy, and that's what I want to do."