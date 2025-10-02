FRISCO, Texas -- Rough is an adjective that could be used to describe a number of components that have factored into the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) having the NFL's worst total defense (420.5 total yards per game allowed) and second worst scoring defense (33.0 points per game allowed) four games into the 2025 season.

It's rough that the Cowboys traded away All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just a week prior to the start of the 2025 season. It's rough to see the impact his departure has had on Dallas' pass rush, and it's been a rough start for the Cowboys' secondary in terms of their adjustment to new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' zone heavy coverage scheme in 2025 after years of operating in high rates of man coverage under Dan Quinn (2021-2023) and Mike Zimmer (2024).

It's also rough to see Dallas felt the need to bench two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs at the start of their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." Diggs did end up playing a starter's allotment of snaps, 49, a message was sent to the 27-year-old Diggs by Eberflus and head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"A rough week," Diggs said Wednesday, avoiding getting into specifics on the disciplinary problem. "I guess coach is holding me accountable, and I accepted it, it's cool. But you know, back on track this week ready to work."

When asked if a bad week of practice led to his benching, Diggs responded sarcastically, "Yeah, sure."

Diggs confirmed the plan is for him to start in Week 5 at the New York Jets (0-4). He's fresh off one of his best games of the season, allowing just one catch on two targets for negative-three yards in the 40-40 tie against the Packers.

"I think it's early in the season," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday. "The decision with Trevon like I talked about the other night, I expect a lot from him, and I stay on him about his consistency. I thought he played really well [against Green Bay]. I told you guys how proud I was of him. They're both doing really good things. But as a whole, as a football team, as a defense, as a team, we're not doing enough to win. But both guys are special players that we're very fortunate to have."

Not doing enough to win for Dallas' defense has manifested itself in a number of ways for the league's 31st-ranked scoring defense. The Cowboys' 40.2% team quarterback pressure rate with Parsons on the roster from 2021-2024 was the best in the NFL in that span. Without him this season, Dallas possesses a 33.3% QB pressure rate, tied for 21st in the NFL. Losing the pressure that Parsons created the last four years has transformed Dallas into the NFL's worst third-down defense, allowing opponents to move the chains on 58.2% of their third-down opportunities. Not being able to speed up opposing quarterbacks has put the Cowboys' secondary into positions where it has to cover longer, and with both cornerback Diggs (knee) and cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) not at 100%, that's been a major issue. '

"It's about the rush and the coverage. ... It [the QB pressure rate] hasn't been what we need it to be," Eberflus said on Thursday.

Dallas has also spent the fifth-most time trailing (2:39:03) in the league this season, a situational factor that also impacts the pass rush according to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, Dallas' leader in quarterback pressures (14) this season.

"We get teams to drop back and pass, truly drop back and pass, the [pressure] numbers will go up," Clark said Wednesday. "We just got to do that. We fall behind 14-0 every game, it's tough to do that when teams are play-actioning and running the ball, and they got control of the game. If we can actually get up and get ahead and be able to play downhill like that, I think our [pressure] numbers will go up."

Cowboys Defense NFL Ranks, This Season

NFL Ranks PPG Allowed 33.0 31st Total YPG Allowed 420.5 32nd Yards/Play Allowed 6.4 31st 3rd Down Pct Allowed 58.2% Last QB Pressure Pct 33.3% T-21st Sacks 5.0 T-26th Passer Rating Allowed 123.0 31st Takeaways 2 T-26th

Another issue is when in coverage, Dallas' secondary has been out of position. Their five passing touchdowns of 20 or more air yards this season are the most in the NFL. All of them occurred across Week 2 and 3 against the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears. It's an improvement that they didn't surrender any against Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, whose 8.3 yards per pass attempt average is the fourth-highest in the NFL.

"Just getting accustomed to the system and where the routes are going to be, where the routes are going to end up. Putting yourself in position to make plays," Diggs said when asked what he meant by saying they have to collectively work on positioning. "I wouldn't say it's [zone coverage] more complex, but when you're playing man, you're right there with the person. You're literally right there. He goes over the field, you go over the field too. Then, you're covering an area. You have to cover an area and then be in position to make a play. So I feel like it just comes with repetition, getting a feel for it. As the weeks have been coming, it's been getting way easier, way easier. I feel like we're on our way to getting the ball and on our way to making plays."

Eberflus chalked up positioning as simply getting lined up quickly through knowledge of the play call and a sense of urgency to be positioned well before the ball is snapped despite Diggs' perception of positioning being more scheme related.

"I would say that putting guys in position and then getting lined up and getting ready to go. The ball is ready, we have to be ready. Get your cleats in the grass and get ready to go. That's the biggest thing because a ready defense is a good defense. That's the best way to go."

Diggs, whose 20 career interceptions are the second most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2020, said he's talked with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus about running more man coverage. Dallas is currently running man on 6.2% of their defensive plays, the lowest rate in the league according to TruMedia, while simultaneously running zone on 87.5% of their plays, the highest rate in the league according to TruMedia. Eberflus' ideal defense is to have his front four defensive linemen generate the pressure that creates chaos and turnover worthy plays for an offense while the other seven defenders drop back into zone.

"It's comfortable being uncomfortable," Diggs said of the use of more man coverage. ... "Yeah, we talk, but at the end of the day it's not about what I want. It's not about what other people want, it's about what the whole defense wants, what [Eberflus] wants and what coach thinks is best for us to win. If he feels like this gives us our best chance to win, we got to play it and play it to the best of our abilities, it's not to point fingers at nobody, it's nobody's fault, we just got to execute."

Eberflus appreciated Diggs' input, but he emphasized the team just needs a little more time to gel.

"I value everybody's opinion. That's important that you do that as a coach, and you listen. That's important that you do that too. We're growing as a group. There's improvement in the play. We just got to keep growing as a group."

It's worth noting that Diggs clearly still hasn't looked 100% since returning from his second knee procedure in as many years in 2025, and 2023 All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland missed Weeks 2-3 with a foot injury.

"It's been in and out consistency wise with players. Guys have been hurt. Bland was down. Guys are coming back from injury, all those things. It's nobody's fault, but that's what it's been," Eberflus said. "It's been some inconsistencies there with having guys available, and you have to move your scheme based on what you have. That's important for any coach to be able to do that. Certainly we have to do a better job in the passing game. That's the reason for it."

Cowboys defense by coordinator since 2021 (NFL ranks) Dan Quinn (2021-2023) Mike Zimmer (2024) Matt Eberflus (Present)* Man coverage rate 33.8% (3rd) 26% (15th) 6.2% (Last) Zone coverage rate 63% (28th) 70.2% (15th) 87.5% (1st) Blitz rate 30.2% (10th) 32.7% (10th) 21.7% (26th) QB pressure rate 41.4% (1st) 36.2% (9th) 33.3% (T-21st)

* Weeks 1-4, 2025 season

Fortunately for Dallas' defense, their Week 5 matchup at the winless New York Jets will mostly center around the battle at the line of scrimmage against a Jets offense powered by the rushing yards generated by scrambling quarterback Justin Fields and running back Breece Hall. New ranks third in the league in rushing yards per game (144.5) but fourth worst in the NFL in passing yards per game (160.3). Just like when the Cowboys faced the then-winless Bears in Chicago in Week 3, Dallas will be prepared for trick plays. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams burned the Cowboys' defense with a 65-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Luther Burden on a flea flicker.

"I feel like they'll come out with trick plays, and try to give us their best shot early. Take shots. When the ball is in the air, we have to capitalize," Diggs said. "Regardless of whatever call is called, whatever we need to do. Ball in the air, we have to capitalize. ... It's going to work out. We got all the talent. Same guys I've been with since I've been here. We just have to be ready and get the ball."z